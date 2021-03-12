Stanley Tucci's secret for kid-friendly Tuscan tomato soup

(CNN) — If you're looking for something simple that can check all of the "what's for dinner?" boxes, it doesn't get much easier than Tuscan tomato soup.

Savory, veggie-packed and kid-approved, "Searching for Italy" host Stanley Tucci has a recipe that's become a mainstay in his family.

"Right from the start, it was one of those things the kids loved to eat," he says in his 2014 cookbook, "The Tucci Table."

"The secret to it lies in its slow simmer," Tucci writes. "When cooking anything with tomato, as my mother always says, you want it to lose its 'tomato-y' taste. By this she means that you must slowly cook out the tomatoes' acidity or tinniness, allowing their sweetness to emerge."

When you're shopping for soup ingredients. Tucci suggests selecting the best canned tomatoes you can find. Reach for the whole, peeled variety rather than crushed or pureed.

Tuscan Tomato Soup recipe from 'The Tucci Table'

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

For the soup:

Two 28-ounce cans San Marzano plum tomatoes

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 small shallot, finely chopped (optional)

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

10 to 12 fresh basil leaves, torn

16 ounces chicken stock, warm

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the croutons:

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

4 cups dry Italian bread, cut into cubes

Instructions:

1. For the soup, empty the tomatoes into a large bowl and crush them with your hands. Set aside.

2. In a large pot, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion, shallot, if using, and garlic, and cook until they begin to soften—you do not want them to color. Stir in the tomatoes and two-thirds of the basil leaves and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the chicken stock and return to a boil. Season with salt and pepper, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, covered, for about 40 minutes.

3. For the croutons, in a sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Working in batches so as not to crowd the pan, fry the bread cubes until golden brown, setting them aside as you go. When they're all done, drizzle them with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil.