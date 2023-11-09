Inside Turkey’s ‘hidden’ ski world

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN
7 minute read
Updated 8:16 AM EST, Thu November 9, 2023
Location, location: The 75-mile Kaçkar mountain chain sits near Turkey's border with Georgia.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
In formation: 'The shape of the mountains is perfect for heli-skiing,' says Swiss guide Thierry Gasser.
Courtesy Elemental Adventure
Forever young: Skiers are 'giggling like school kids,' according to those who've been.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
Away from it all: Ayder, a traditional yayla (mountain village) is beautifully remote in winter.
Courtesy Elemental Adventure
Untouched: Those who heliski enjoy pristine powder.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
Powder puffs: 'Thigh-to-waist, light, proper cold-smoke powder' awaits.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
High time: The average run in Ayder is about 900 vertical meters -- nearly 3,000 feet.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
Ski in, ski out: You can go straight from hotel to the runs with the helicopter.
Courtesy Turkey Heliski
Down time: It's a quiet kind of apres-ski here, including massages and relaxing with hot drinks.
Courtesy Elemental Adventure