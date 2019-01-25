(CNN) — Picture the scene: rows of identikit, palatial turreted buildings, surrounded by rolling hills and woodland.

No, this isn't the beginning to the latest Disney movie -- it's a more eerie than that: all of these Gothic-style buildings lie empty, forming an ethereal, abandoned ghost town.

Burj Al Babas is a $200 million housing development, located near Mudurnu, in northwestern Turkey, roughly midway between Istanbul and Ankara.

When developers the Sarot Property Group fell into recession-fueled financial difficulty in 2018, the hundreds of castle-style villas, were abandoned, mid-construction, the AFP news agency reported.

Abandoned palaces

Burj Al Babas is a $200 million deserted housing developed in Turkey. ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

Burj Al Babas initially began development in 2014, with chateaus reportedly retailing at $400,000-$500,000. The idea was the properties would be snapped up by wealthy Gulf investors.

Some were sold, but many investors have since pulled out.

The chateau-style houses were aimed at wealthy Gulf investors. ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

"Some of the sales had to be canceled," Sarot's deputy chairman, Mezher Yerdelen, told AFP.

The developers stipulated that no modification would be allowed to building exteriors -- which explains the identical nature of each property.