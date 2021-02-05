TSA: Mask violators face $250 fine, up to $1,500 for repeat offenders

(CNN) — Violators of the federal transportation face mask requirement face a $250 fine that increases for subsequent violations, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.

The fine can rise up to $1,500 for repeated violations.

"Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges," the agency said.

The penalties may be in addition to those imposed by operators.

US airlines have taken the initiative to ban passengers who do not follow the rules. Delta Air Lines said in a company memo on February 1 that it has banned about 950 people for violating its mask rule.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said it will crack down on any passengers who disrupt flights or assault crew members over instructions to wear a mask.