The TSA wants to hire 6,000 new airport security officers by the summer

David Williams, CNNPublished 20th February 2021
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents wear face masks as they ride an escalator during the Covid-19 pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on February 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(CNN) — The Transportation Security Administration is working to hire more than 6,000 airport security screening officers ahead of the traditionally busy summer travel season.
The agency said in a news release that it was expecting a seasonal increase in the number of air travelers in the coming months and that more people will be flying as Covid-19 vaccinations become more widespread.
More than 41 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 17 million have received both doses, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The TSA hopes to fill transportation security officers (TSOs) positions at about 430 airports around the United States by this summer, according to the release.
"TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation's commercial air transportation system," said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA's Security Operations in the statement. "Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission."
The TSA said it was holding virtual job fairs and other recruiting events in cities around the country to fill full-time and part-time positions.
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for the US airline industry, which suffered the worst year in its history.
