The TSA wants to hire 6,000 new airport security officers by the summer

The TSA hopes to fill transportation security officers (TSOs) positions at about 430 airports around the United States by this summer, according to the release.
"TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation's commercial air transportation system," said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA's Security Operations in the statement. "Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission."
The TSA said it was holding virtual job fairs and other recruiting events in cities around the country to fill full-time and part-time positions.