Over 1,200 flights canceled as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — More than 1,200 flights have been canceled Thursday after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida, packing winds of up to 75 miles per hour.

Data from flight tracking site FlightAware showed that, as of 5:30 a.m. ET, carriers in the United States had canceled 1,212 flights, affecting both international and domestic services.

More than 900 flights had been canceled Wednesday. Orlando International Airport was the most impacted destination, according to FlightAware.

The airport announced it was closing due to the storm on Wednesday, as did Orlando Sandford International and Melbourne Orlando International.

Daytona, Beach International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport all reported delays or cancellations on Wednesday.

The storm also led to phased closures of Floriday theme parks on Wednesday, with Walt Disney World parks in Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort among those affected.

Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, but has now weakened to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.