Top 10 hotels in the world and the US for 2022, according to Tripadvisor

(CNN) — You start with the location: A deep green hillside lush with jungle plants that overlooks the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.

You add in the amenities: More than 50 stylish, modern bungalows and villas spread across 33 verdant acres. Access to a private, sandy beach with drink service. Colorful birds and other wildlife on premise. Hammocks, soak tubs, swimming pools and massages.

All of it combines to make Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica the top hotel in the world for 2022, according to Tripadvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards.

The travel site's hotel rankings come on the heels of top destinations and top beaches earlier this year.

"We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travelers are looking for unique stays -- ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows -- while others are looking for a quaint B&B," said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer for Tripadvisor, in a news release to CNN Travel.

"No matter what type of trip you are looking for, this year's Travelers' Choice Awards -- with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries -- showcase the top recommendations from other travelers."

Tulemar is no stranger to high accolades. It was No. 9 in the 2021 list.

Last year's No. 1 was Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil. It did not make the top 10 for 2022.

Top 10 hotels in the world for 2022

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas brings the outdoors in. Courtesy Tripadvisor

This year's top 10 hotels are scattered around the world, with Turkey being the only nation to snag two spots. They are:

1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

2. Hotel Colline de France: Gramado, Brazil

3. Ikos Aria: Kefalos, Kos island, Greece

4. Romance Istanbul Hotel: Istanbul, Turkey

5. THE OMNIA: Zermatt, Switzerland

6. Kayakapi Premium Caves: Cappadocia; Urgup, Turkey

7. Six Senses Laamu: Olhuveli Island, Maldives

8. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort: Hopkins, Belize

9. Padma Resort Ubud: Payangan, Indonesia

10. BLESS Hotel Madrid: Madrid, Spain

Related content Costa Rica during Covid-19: What to know before you go

Top 10 hotels in the United State for 2022

Top Hotels Courtesy of Tripadvisor

In the United States, the top hotel is a popular resting spot for celebrities in New York City.

Tripadvisor said that The Mark Hotel "is housed in a beautiful 1927 landmark building, but, inside, it has been completely reimagined, and given a new life and identity for the 21st century."

Located near Central Park, this is The Mark's first appearance in the awards. Last year, another New York spot was No. 1: Mint House at 70 Pine (but it still made 2022's top 10).

New York has three hotels in the top 10 this year, with the other seven scattered around the United States:

1. The Mark Hotel: New York City

2. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

3. Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.: Washington

4. The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

5. Mint House at 70 Pine: New York City

6. Sage Lodge: Pray, Montana

7. Hotel Emma at Pearl: San Antonio, Texas

8. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace: New York City

9. The Oxford Hotel: Bend, Oregon

10. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Why no US entries in top 10 world hotels?

CNN Travel asked Tripadvisor whether US hotels were eligible for the world contest.

"To confirm, hotels in all countries are eligible for the best in the world all subcategories. The Mark did not make the Top 25 in the world," Tripadvisor responded.

"As you can imagine, with millions of hotels around the world listed on Tripadvisor, the competition is extremely stiff. In general, only the cream of the crop -- less than 1% -- are awarded as the Best of the Best."

Other categories

There were also numerous contest subcategories. These are the No. 1 picks in each of them for the world, and you'll be well-acquainted with one of them by the time you get to the end of this list:

• Hottest new hotels: Adiwana Suweta in Bali

• Mountain resorts and lodges: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica

• Hotels on the water: Ikos Aria in Greece

• Out of the ordinary hotels: Kayakapi Premium Caves in Cappadocia,Turkey

• Luxury hotels: Ikos Aria in Greece

• B&Bs and inns: The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom

• Small stays: White House Hotel Istanbul, Turkey

• Family-friendly hotels: Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy

• Most romantic hotels: Hotel Valle D'Incanto in Gramado, Brazil

• All-inclusive resorts: Ikos Aria in Greece

Several US hotels ranked on various world lists, including the Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as the No. 2 best B&B/inn in the entire world.

How the hotels were chosen

Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.