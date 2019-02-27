(CNN) — It's time to shake the sand out of the golden envelope for a fresh set of awards -- TripAdvisor has announced its best beaches in the world for 2019.

Ranked by traveler reviews and ratings, the list is made up of 25 idyllic spots in the likes of Aruba, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and Spain.

But it's a secluded beach off the coast of Brazil that comes out on top in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for beaches.

Stiff competition

The picturesque Baia do Sancho, which also features on CNN's interactive Best Beaches list , has been crowned the number one beach in the world.

Located on the small island of Fernando de Noronha, Baia do Sancho beat off stiff competition from the likes of Varadero Beach in Cuba, which just missed out on the number one spot.

Meanwhile Eagle Beach in Aruba, described as "private, quiet, serene and amazing" by one reviewer, took third place.

At number six, Florida's Clearwater Beach was the highest US entry, receiving praise for its calm waters and and family friendly vibe.

Award-winning beaches

Florida's Clearwater Beach was named the best beach in the US. quinntheislander/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Mexico's Playa Norte beach was also highly rated, taking ninth place, while Jamaica's famous Seven Mile Beach in Negril rounded off the top 10.

"With cold weather causing many of us to wish for sunnier days, now is the perfect time to make your dreams come true and plan your next beach getaway at one of these amazing, award-winning beaches.

"This list of travelers' favorite beaches around the world has something near or far for surfers and sunbathers alike," said Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor.

Top ratings

La Concha Beach in San Sebastian was fourth on the list, the highest European entry. TripAdvisor

Famed for its sandy beaches, Australia is featured twice, with Manly, 18th place, and Surfers Paradise Beach, 23rd place, both included in the top 25.

The pink-tinged sands of Elafonissi Beach in Crete also garnered praise, with the popular spot coming in 21st place, while the United Kingdom's Bournemouth Beach was just behind at number 20.