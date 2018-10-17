DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
What Canada's legalization of marijuana means for travelers

Stacey Lastoe, CNNPublished 17th October 2018
(CNN) — As laws surrounding recreational marijuana slowly change state by state in the United States, Canada as a country has just legalized the substance.
Adults 18 years and older can now purchase pot and and even grow it in their homes for personal use.
The Canadian Senate bill passed in June 2018 is clear in how it pertains to legal Canadian residents, but how does it affect foreign visitors and tourists?
Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is already taking measures to warn travelers about carrying marijuana across international borders. A sign up at YVR reads: "Crossing international borders with cannabis is illegal," according to an October 16 Global News article.
State laws vary in the United States but because US federal law is clear that marijuana is illegal, that means that even going from, say, Vancouver to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), is risky. This is the case even though LAX recently announced that passengers are permitted to travel with small amounts of marijuana.
Plus, the legal age for recreational possession of marijuana in California is 21, adding to the murkiness — and danger — of traveling internationally with a substance prohibited by US federal law.
Flying from Vancouver to Montreal, on the other hand, with pot is perfectly legal so long as individuals meet the age requirement and carry no more than 30 grams of cannabis. "As long as the flight is domestic, people are allowed to bring a certain quantity for their personal use," said Canadian Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau, in a statement.
Visitors who are of age can use pot while in Canada, but they can't take it with them when they go.
