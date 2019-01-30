(CNN) — A lone gondolier propels his boat through the fog-covered lagoon in Venice, Italy

A futuristic new mirror-clad concert hall shimmers among the ancient ruins of a Saudi Arabian city.

Pink and yellow fireworks explode above Sydney Harbour.

An aerial view shows white skyscrapers crowded along the Miraflores cliff edge in Lima, Peru.

It's a big and amazing world out there, full of spectacular destinations . And with the ongoing revolution in camera technology, there's never been a better time to soak it all in than right now.

At its best, travel photography inspires, intrigues and informs. It sets us on armchair adventures. It can spur us to actually plan a dream trip we've long sought to take. Or pictures can reveal a possible new journey that captures our imagination.

These photos not only show the natural and human-made beauty of our world, but they can also give us a glimpse of other people and cultures and the beauty within the human race.

Thousands and thousands of amazing images cross our computer screens each year, and in this space we share some stunners from 2019 so far.