Cabin concepts: Say goodbye to the middle airplane seat

This week in travel news: the world’s busiest airports, the best cities for public transit and why Mongolia should be on your 2023 wish list.

The aviation experience

Half of the world’s 10 busiest airports in 2022 were in the United States, thanks to a strong rebound in the domestic market. Passenger traffic at the top airport, a long-time Southern hub, was up nearly a quarter on the year before.

For a glimpse into aviation’s future, this year’s Crystal Cabin Awards short list highlights exciting new concepts that could one day hit the skies. The 2023 contenders include a cabin concept that eradicates the middle seat and a chic design that takes single-aisle aircraft business class to a new level. Award finalists are set to be announced next month. Winners are to be announced in June.

One thing we’re seeing fewer of these days: reclining seats. Once ubiquitous, there are now entire seat models that simply don’t have the option. Here’s why.

Off the radar

Relaxed entry rules now make it easier than ever to visit Mongolia. A shiny new airport has just opened as well as the epic new Chinggis Khaan National Museum. There’s even a glut of cool desert-based music festivals. Yes, Mongolian desert music festivals! Eat your heart out, Burning Man.

Surreal landscapes and China’s happiest city are among the top picks in our roundup of lesser-known Chinese destinations visitors should consider. Start working on your wish list.

A Belgian photographer has made off-the-beaten-track escapades his life’s work. David De Vleeschauwer’s book, “Remote Experiences: Extraordinary Travel Adventures From North to South,” highlights 12 exceptional spots around the world.

Food and drink

An Italian food historian caused huge controversy by declaring that pizza and carbonara are more American than Italian. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go down well in Italy.

They aren’t the only foods with surprising histories. Ciabatta’s only as old as Diet Coke, nachos have been around only since World War II and “baby” carrots are usually just regular carrots cut down to size.

When it comes to contentious food, though, a gold medal has to go to this boiled bag of offal that’s banned in the United States but is a fine-dining delicacy in Scotland.

Law and order

Amsterdam’s tired of its reputation as a 24-hour party city.

As of April 1, its sex work businesses must close their doors three hours earlier and, in a separate move this week, Schiphol Airport declared that it wants to ban private jets and reduce noise pollution by closing overnight. However, the following day, a Dutch court nixed the airport’s previously announced plans to reduce the overall number of flights, so new solutions may need to be found.

Parisians have also had enough of transport nuisances: Residents have voted in favor of banning rental electric scooters in the French capital.

Finally, Bali’s most deported nationality has been revealed. Clue: It’s also the largest country in the world by area.

Destination inspiration

Amami Oshima: One of eight islands in the Amami archipelago, Oshima ("Big Island") offers travelers a unique experience unlike anything else they'll find in Japan. 263/iStockphoto/Getty Images Good Harvest Festival: A man tries to cut the rope during a "Tsunakiri" ritual as a part of Amami Oshima's Good Harvest Festival. The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images Keihan: The area's most celebrated and ubiquitous dish is keihan (chicken rice): soup-infused rice topped with shredded chicken, thin strips of egg and shiitake mushrooms. Eric's library/Adobe Stock Yanigawa Street: Amami's remote position far from the mainland has helped preserve the island's endemic identity. Today, two dialects of the Amami language are still spoken in Amami Oshima. Eric's library/Adobe Stock Fresh fruits: Amami's combination of plentiful nature, fertile soil and history of trade has created a bounty of culinary creativity. From orange groves halfway up a mountain to vegetable patches in the middle of town, there's no shortage of places to sample the island's harvests. miki saiki/iStockphoto/Getty Images Local wildlife: An abundance of life can be found in the waters surrounding the archipelago. Tropical fish can be spotted swimming just off the coast and beaches provide nesting grounds for sea turtles. Khun Ta/Adobe Stock A remote corner of Japan: The beautiful rugged coastline of Amami Oshima. Ippei Naoi/Moment RF/Getty Images Amami Oshima: Japan's UNESCO-listed subtropical island paradise Prev Next

Solo female travelers

A UNESCO-listed subtropical island paradise in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture, the Amami Oshima archipelago has white sand beaches, coral-strewn waters and a cornucopia of locally grown produce.

Making your own itinerary without having to answer to anyone else’s tastes or time line is one of the the greatest pleasures known to travelers. But traveling alone, particularly as a woman, comes with its own set of challenges. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have compiled 10 expert-approved tips for a successful solo adventure.

