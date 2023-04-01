World’s best restaurants honored in culinary awards

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

CNN —

In travel news this week: epic continental trips by bike and bus, new airline routes making transatlantic trips easier and the world’s top restaurants, from Asia to the United States to the Middle East.

Award-winning restaurants

Humble pie was not on the menu as the winners of Asia’s 50 best restaurants for 2023 were revealed at a ceremony in Singapore on March 28. At No. 12 on the list is an exquisite three-Michelin-star eatery serving some of the world’s finest Chinese cuisine. Fun fact, though: It’s not even in China.

Restaurateurs and chefs across the US are getting the tomato stains out of their tuxes in preparation for attending the prestigious James Beard Awards on June 5. House-cured meat and handmade pasta are among the offerings from the 2023 finalists who’ve just been named.

The Middle East is emerging as a fine dining destination, and Abu Dhabi led the way earlier this year by hosting the second annual Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards. Here are eight spots you’d do well to check out on a trip to the United Arab Emirates capital.

Epic trips by land

Californian teenager Liam Garner admits to CNN that the 20,000-mile cycle ride he just completed between Alaska and Argentina “wasn’t planned out very hard.” In fact, he didn’t actually tell his father until after he’d set off.

The Schakat family from Germany avoided that problem by traveling together. The foursome jaunted around Asia on a bus on a grand post-pandemic adventure.

Some hardy travelers will be doing the same across Europe when the “world’s longest” bus journey sets off this August on a 56-day odyssey from London to Istanbul. Take a look inside the luxury bus they’ll be traveling on.

If these tales of wheel-based explorers have inspired you, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have put together a roundup of the best electric scooters of 2023. Gotta start somewhere, right?

Destination Europe

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways has just launched a daily service between Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York JFK, which will be followed up by a new daily route between London Gatwick and Los Angeles International starting June 30.

Delta Air Lines has resumed flights from London Heathrow to LAX for the first time in nearly eight years. And as an extra little hop from the UK capital, Aer Lingus has launched a new service between London Heathrow and Knock. The little airport in the west of Ireland is a gateway to the dramatic scenery displayed in the Oscar-nominated hit “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Visitors to London can now marvel at a huge new dinosaur exhibit, transported to the UK by two 787 Dreamliners, which debuts this weekend at the Natural History Museum. And two other venerable stalwarts of the London scene that are worth a visit are Mayfair’s Dorchester Hotel, which has just unveiled a glamorous makeover, and Soho’s 136-year-old Algerian Coffee Stores: proof that sometimes it’s the times that need to move with you.

Law and order

It was a jam-packed March in the world of mischief and misdemeanors. In San Francisco, a woman left her AirPods on a plane and then her phone tracker showed them going somewhere unexpected. In Los Angeles, a passenger was arrested for opening the airplane door and taking off on the emergency slide. And in Utah, movie star and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow was cleared of fault over a 2016 ski collision.

Things were also lively around the world. Amsterdam launched a video ad campaign to deter “wild” young male British tourists by targeting search terms such as “stag party Amsterdam” and “cheap hotel Amsterdam.” Venice’s mayor condemned an “idiot” who jumped off a three-story building into a canal, reportedly “for the likes.” And a Russian tourist might be deported from Bali after posting an explicit photo taken at a sacred site.

The first round-the-world cruise

Around-the-world cruise: On November 21, 1922, the world's first continuous world passenger cruise set sail from New York City, beginning a 130-day voyage that concluded on March 30, 1923. Cunard Documenting the journey: Among the passengers on board were two twentysomething sisters, Eleanor and Claudia Phelps, who documented the voyage via photographs and travel logs. Eleanor took this photograph on board the ship, Claudia is in the center. University of South Carolina MIRC On board the Laconia: This six-month voyage included stop overs in Japan, Singapore, Egypt and India and traversed the Suez and Panama Canals. Here's a glimpse inside the ship, at the lounge. Cunard Global odyssey: Eleanor and Claudia both kept journals documenting their travels. Here's the first page of Eleanor's travel diary. University of South Carolina MIRC Travel diary: Today, the Phelps sisters' Laconia collection, which includes their travel diaries, photographs, slides and film footage, is owned by the Today, the Phelps sisters' Laconia collection, which includes their travel diaries, photographs, slides and film footage, is owned by the University of South Carolina's Moving Image Research Collections. University of South Carolina MIRC Photographing the world: Eleanor and Claudia were keen photographers, and pasted their photos into their scrapbooks. Here's a page from Eleanor's journal featuring photographs from Japan. University of South Carolina MIRC Life at sea: The voyage took place aboard the SS Laconia, a Cunard passenger liner chartered by the American Express Company for the occasion. In her journal, Eleanor writes of on-board leisure activities including lectures on the history and language of the Laconia's destinations, a "camera club," costume ball and classical music concerts. Cunard Travel photos: Eleanor and Claudia were both keen photographers, and documented their experiences on film. Here's a page from Eleanor's diary featuring a photograph of Darjeeling, India. University of South Carolina MIRC Incredible experience: Eleanor also collected souvenirs from the trip and pasted them into the diary. In the last page of her travelog, Eleanor tried to sum up the experience, but felt she could only come up short, "How can one come to a conclusion or express an opinion on the world as I saw it in 130 days?" she wrote. University of South Carolina MIRC Photos: Here's what it was like on board the first round-the-world passenger cruise Prev Next

In case you missed it

The first ever round-the-world passenger cruise took place 100 years ago, with a six-month voyage taking in destinations including Egypt and India and traversing the Suez and Panama canals. These incredible photos and diary entries reveal what life was like on board.

“People are becoming less work-oriented and are looking for an alternative way of life.”

Why China’s surf scene is swelling.

See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years.

The species was declared extinct there in 1952.

This 3D-printed superyacht was designed not to be seen.

Mirrored glass will assist this feat of camouflage.

She fell in love with the host of her favorite podcast.

Here’s what happened next.