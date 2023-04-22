A new hotel in the clouds

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

This week, the moon and the sun briefly aligned over a remote patch of Western Australia.

This hybrid solar eclipse brought people from around the globe to the small town of Exmouth, one of the only places that had a view of the full totality.

As one stargazer put it: “It’s the three most significant planetary bodies for our existence going into perfect alignment, like three notes on a guitar.”

Such celestial happenings remind us of why we travel in the first place – to experience as much as we can of the world’s richness.

New and notable

It wasn’t only the skyward happening making travel news this week. In Vietnam, the country’s highest hotel opened, appropriately, inside the country’s tallest skyscraper. The Vinpearl hotel’s rooms all have floor-to-ceiling windows for stunning views over Ho Chi Minh City and the Saigon River.

From high above the ground, to deep beneath it: This week saw the world’s longest, purpose-built cycling tunnel open in Bergen, Norway. The three-kilometer (1.86-mile) tunnel’s name is Fyllingsdalstunnelen, and it was blasted into the rock of the mountains surrounding the city.

No need to take our word for its magnificence, though.

“We Norwegians are usually modest people,” Camilla Einarsen Heggernes, a spokesperson for rail company Bybanen Utbygging, told CNN, “But in this instance, we would say that the tunnel is 100% state of the art.”

South America isn’t left out of the party, either.

Off the Galapagos Islands, scientists discovered a “pristine” coral reef 400 meters (1,310 feet) deep in the sea. The coral there is at least several thousand years old and more than 50% of it is living coral, which is great news for sustainability work in the area.

Honoring an aviation legend

The one-of-a-kind Lockheed Electra 10-E plane on display at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Courtesy Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Amelia Earhart wasn’t just the first woman to fly solo over the Atlantic. She also inspired generations of aviators and earned a permanent spot in American popular culture.

Now, there’s another place to honor her legacy: the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, which opened April 14 in her hometown of Atchison, Kansas.

The museum was a passion project led by the late Ladd Seaburg, whose widow Karen continued the mission through to completion after his death. Its star attraction is what is said to be the world’s only remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft, a twin of the one that Earhart famously flew.

Though Earhart’s name is the most recognizable, other pioneering female flyers have gotten their own appreciations in recent years.

Black aviatrix Bessie Coleman was honored with a Barbie doll, and the granddaughter of Jerrie “The Flying Housewife” Mock is working on a book about her grandma’s life story.

Camelot Theme Park (England): Set in the leafy Lancashire countryside, the Magic Kingdom of Camelot resurrected tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Today it can be visited as part of Set in the leafy Lancashire countryside, the Magic Kingdom of Camelot resurrected tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Today it can be visited as part of Scare City , a walk-thru horror experience. Peter Thomasson/Alamy Stock Photo Berliner Spreepark (Germany): Named for the nearby River Spree, the Berlin park was operational from 1969 to 2001. The grounds are now a large public park with walking paths that lead to many of the disused rides. Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture-alliance/AP Nara Dreamland (Japan): Located on the northern outskirts of the historic Japanese city of Nara, the park opened in 1961. The park endured until 2006 and was a popular destination for urban explorers until demolition. Media Drum World/Alamy Stock Photo Cypress Gardens (Florida): Members of the Cypress Gardens ski show perform a pyramid as they pass the grandstands in 2003. The park closed in 2009 and was later absorbed into LEGOLAND Florida. Scott Audette/AP Pripyat Amusement Park (Ukraine): This theme park was orphaned in 1986 following the Chernobyl meltdown just five kilometers (three miles) away. Construction on the park had just finished and Pripyat never even had its grand opening because of the disaster. Claudia Himmelreich/McClatchy DC/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Jardin de Tivoli (France): One of the world's original theme parks, the Tivoli Garden in Paris was developed into a public pleasure park in the late 18th century. The park closed in 1842, an early victim of urban subdivision. Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images Hồ Thủy Tiên (Vietnam): A giant concrete dragon that once housed an aquarium continues to stand guard over a lake that was once the centerpiece of Hồ Thủy Tiên water park near Hue. The park was only open intermittently between 2004 and 2011. dragoncello/Alamy Stock Photo Mimaland (Malaysia): Located on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, In Miniature Land (Mimaland) was active from 1975 to 1994. Considered the first theme park in Southeast Asia, it featured an artificial lake, huge swimming pool with giant water slides and a Prehistoric Animal Kingdom. Ady Abd Ropha/Pacific Press/ZUMAPRESS.com Six Flags New Orleans (Louisiana): An enduring victim of Hurricane Katrina, this Louisiana theme park was open for just five years (2000-2005) before the grounds were flooded by six feet of water. In March of this year, the city of New Orleans announced plans to revamp the site into a multi-use entertainment complex. Chris Granger/The Times Picayune/AP Yongma Land (South Korea): Yongma Land in Seoul, active from 1980 to 2011, is one of the few abandoned theme parks where visitors have to pay a small admission fee (10,000 won) rather than sneaking inside. Anne Jones/Alamy Stock Photo 10 fascinating theme parks that have closed forever Prev Next

That’s the question posed by these no-longer-in-operation theme parks around the world.

Six Flags New Orleans was a casualty of Hurricane Katrina, but it might get new life thanks to a development deal that pledges to transform the space into a family entertainment center.

And the Berliner Spreepark, which faded into history along with East Germany, has become a popular site for “ruin tourism.” The area is still open to the public, with walking trails and boat rides past some of the most famous decaying attractions.

Still, none have a spookier heritage than Pripyat Amusement Park, which had the misfortune of being completed just before the nearby Chernobyl nuclear reactor melted down in 1986.

Hometown detectives crack the case

Historical society solves century-old lake mystery 01:19 - Source: CNN

It sounds like the premise for a TV show: A group of Michigan residents decided it would try to locate several ships that sank in Lake Superior in 1914. But this isn’t fiction – this is real life.

And you know what? It worked. Twice.

Members of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society have now found two of the three ships that all sank during the same storm.

They pinpointed one in 2021 and the second, the Selden E. Marvin, last year. Watch the video to see the exact moment they realized their detective work had paid off.

The best of the great

Bataizi village sits just inside the Motianling section of the Great Wall. Alex Sherr

Now that China has reopened to tourism, the Great Wall is high on many travelers’ bucket list.

However, if you want to skip the most crowded photo spots, check out our picks for the wall’s most beautiful sections, from the fortress at Turtle City garrison to the Gothic Church in the small town of Bataizi.

Most visitors to the Great Wall walk along the top as part of their experience. To make sure you’re in the best possible position to do so, our friends at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have rounded up the absolute best walking shoes for men and women from sneakers to ballet flats. Browse the whole list here.

