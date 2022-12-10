Happy returns: When a trip to the airport changes your life

(CNN) — In travel news: A court ruling on the seat recline question, the last Boeing 747 rolls off the assembly line and the TSA finds a live dog and an array of weaponry in passengers' luggage.
Airport connections
Airports aren't always sterile waiting rooms; sometimes, they're where the rest of our lives begin.
Atlanta men James Sanford and Daron Fowler met at a luggage carousel in the Dominican Republic. Next year, they celebrate their 10th anniversary. Actor Hana Sofia Lopes' luggage went missing en route to Montreal, where she was attending an important industry event. Airport worker Azalia Claudine Becerril Angulo did Sofia's makeup, found her bags, and now the two are friends. And after a flight was canceled between Orlando, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee, 13 stranded strangers went on an impromptu road trip together. Here's what happened.
The return of overtourism
It's been 50 years since NASA astronauts took the photo known as the "Blue Marble," which transformed the way we viewed Earth and our place in the universe. And it was just last month that the population on our planet hit eight billion for the first time. Things are getting a little crowded. That's especially the case now that travelers are back on the move again, and we're seeing the return of the phenomenon known as "overtourism." If you want to prepare yourself for which places might be buzzing with tourists in the coming year, Google has revealed its top trending flight searches of 2022.
Taste for adventure
For some people, lying on a beach for two weeks each August is not enough. The open road is always calling.
Misbehaving travelers of the week
This town will pay you $30,000 to move there
The picturesque Italian town of Presicce, in the sunny southern region of Puglia, is offering to pay people up to $30,000 if they buy a cheap house in its older district.
Luxury travel gifts
In case you missed it
