Happy returns: When a trip to the airport changes your life

(CNN) — In travel news: A court ruling on the seat recline question, the last Boeing 747 rolls off the assembly line and the TSA finds a live dog and an array of weaponry in passengers' luggage.

Airport connections

Airports aren't always sterile waiting rooms; sometimes, they're where the rest of our lives begin.

Atlanta men James Sanford and Daron Fowler met at a luggage carousel in the Dominican Republic. Next year, they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Actor Hana Sofia Lopes' luggage went missing en route to Montreal, where she was attending an important industry event. Airport worker Azalia Claudine Becerril Angulo did Sofia's makeup, found her bags, and now the two are friends

And after a flight was canceled between Orlando, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee, 13 stranded strangers went on an impromptu road trip together. Here's what happened

The return of overtourism

It's been 50 years since NASA astronauts took the photo known as the "Blue Marble," which transformed the way we viewed Earth and our place in the universe. And it was just last month that the population on our planet hit eight billion for the first time.

Things are getting a little crowded. That's especially the case now that travelers are back on the move again, and we're seeing the return of the phenomenon known as "overtourism."

In Italy, Naples has introduced a one-way system for pedestrians on one of its most popular streets. And in Taiwan, which lifted its entry restrictions two months ago, critics say its "living hell" traffic is a danger to visitors.

If you want to prepare yourself for which places might be buzzing with tourists in the coming year, Google has revealed its top trending flight searches of 2022.

Taste for adventure

For some people, lying on a beach for two weeks each August is not enough. The open road is always calling.

Misbehaving travelers of the week

Is it OK to recline your seat? Not if you smash the laptop screen of the person behind, a Chinese court has ruled, fining the offending train passenger $478

And at New York's LaGuardia Airport, a passenger arrived fully ready for any on-board rumbles: TSA officials confiscated nunchucks, three saw blades, a switchblade and a folding knife from his carry-on bag.

Finally, a dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin, just weeks after a live cat was found trapped inside a suitcase at New York's JFK Airport. The cat at least was treated to a Thanksgiving spread as he recovered from his ordeal.

This town will pay you $30,000 to move there

The picturesque Italian town of Presicce, in the sunny southern region of Puglia, is offering to pay people up to $30,000 if they buy a cheap house in its older district.

Luxury travel gifts

In case you missed it

Frozen food has been named "dish of the year" in Japan.

There are 23 countries that rank as the "most welcoming" in the world.

At least in terms of visa restrictions.

The last Boeing 747 has rolled off the assembly line in Washington.

Here are five ways the jumbo jet changed travel

It's now legal to go topless in Nantucket.