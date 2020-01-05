Fire wrecks Michelin-starred hotel, causing $1M damage

(CNN) — A fire has destroyed much of a five-star Black Forest hotel, home to acclaimed and Michelin sta r restaurants, causing an estimated 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in damage, police said on Sunday.

Fire broke out in the historic restaurant wing of the Traube Tonbach Hotel, Baiersbronn, Germany, shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Pforzheim police spokesperson Frank Otruba said in a statement

More than 60 people were evacuated from the hotel premises and the 230-year old building was almost completely destroyed by the blaze, authorities said.

Firefighters stand in front of the Traube Tonbach Hotel after the blaze. Andreas Rosar/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than 155 firefighters battled the inferno after an alarm went off after 3 am on Sunday morning, police said, adding that the flames were extinguished by 11.30 am local time.

The Traube Tonbach Hotel was home to several gourmet eateries and bars, including Michelin-starred Köhlerstube, and Schwarzwaldstube, which held three of the prestigious stars.

Police said the cause of the fire is still unknown, as investigators cannot yet enter the building.