DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Search
Menu
Toy store plane 2
View Gallery
6 Pictures
Play

To infinity and beyond: On board the 'Toy Story'-themed airplane

Francesca Street, CNNUpdated 2nd May 2018
(CNN) — Get ready to travel to infinity and beyond -- or at least to Shanghai.
Now you can channel Buzz Lightyear and ascend to the skies in this new "Toy Story"-themed airplane. The playful plane is the product of a partnership between Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines, designed to immerse guests in the world of the Disney-Pixar classic.

Immersive experience

Toy store plane 8
The seats are adorned with Toy Story characters.
Courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort
The plane will be used on domestic routes. Its exuberant design extends to the interior of the airplane. Large images of beloved characters including cowgirl Jessie and Lotso the bear adorn the ceiling, the seat covers, luggage containers and trays.
Every little detail has a "Toy Story" link -- it even extends to menus, cutlery and headphones.
You'll also get a commemorative boarding pass as a keepsake.
Toy store plane 6
Even the ceiling is decorated.
Courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort
Related content
Disney reveals plans for 'Star Wars' immersive hotel
When you arrive at Pixar Toy Story Land, more excitement will follow -- rides such as Woody's Roundup and Slinky Dog Spin allow visitors to feel as though they're toys too.
There's also a "Toy Story" hotel, if you're after the full experience.
Toy Story Lands can also be found at Hong Kong Disneyland, Walt Disney Studios Paris and there's an upcoming land on the way at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.
No word yet on whether more "Toy Story"-fied planes will follow.
Related content
How to do Walt Disney World like a rock star

Branded airlines

Toy Story plane 1
This eye-catching new plane is entirely Toy Story-themed.
Courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort
The new plane follows in the footsteps of China Eastern Airlines' past collaboration with Disney, on a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aircraft.
Elsewhere, you can fly on a super cute Hello Kitty aircraft courtesy EVA Airlines -- and back in 2015 "Adventure Time" fans enjoyed hitting the skies on a Cartoon Network-themed airplane from Thai Smile Airways.
If you want to join Woody and co. on board the "Toy Story" airplane, you can fly from Beijing and Shanghai now.
Cartoon Network is owned by the same parent company as CNN.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies