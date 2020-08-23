DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open, causing traffic chaos

Amy Woodyatt, CNNPublished 23rd August 2020
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is seen stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned.
London (CNN) — Tower Bridge, one of London's most famous landmarks, was stuck open Saturday afternoon due to "mechanical failure," causing traffic chaos in the city.
The 240 meter-long bridge, a staple of London's skyline and a popular tourist attraction, features a drawbridge type movable bridge, which lifts around 800 times a year to allow vessels to pass in the river below.
Pedestrians, cyclists and traffic were stuck on Tower Bridge.
Pedestrians, cyclists and traffic were stuck on Tower Bridge.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images
But the landmark, which is near the Tower of London and spans the River Thames, remained "locked in a raised position for a period of time" on Saturday before later reopening to pedestrians, the bridge said in a statement.
Related content
The Tower of London's Beefeaters are facing redundancy for the first time in 500 years
Traffic in the capital was "gridlocked" after the bridge failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames, the PA Media news agency reported. Queues of motorists and pedestrians waited for at least an hour, while police asked motorists to find alternative routes around the city.
Police said that the mishap was the result of a "mechanical failure."
Spanning the River Thames, the landmark, known as a "bascule" bridge (French for "see-saw"), was completed in 1894. Once powered by steam, the hydraulic bascules have been driven by oil and electricity since 1976.
"The Bridge experienced technical issues this afternoon and was locked in a raised position for a period of time. It has now reopened. Thanks to all those who fixed it," the bridge's Twitter account said.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches