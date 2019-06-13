The most spectacular shows of Las Vegas

(CNN) — You don't need to be a gambler to enjoy Las Vegas, since it's also known as the entertainment capital of the world.

It's in this city -- Sin City -- where bold-faced names go -- and stay -- to play. It's where award-winning musicians, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the best of the best play night after night, week after week, sometimes month after month. And there's little wonder as to the city's popularity among performers: What beats playing to a crowd out to have a rollicking good time?

But there's more to Vegas nightlife and entertainment than music. Magicians, comedians and, uh, Magic Mike, are all there, too.

Here's a look at what's hot now when you travel to Las Vegas:

Barry Manilow

The award-winning career musician brings the energy to the iconic Westgate Theater in Las Vegas. REV

Barry Manilow's energy on the Las Vegas stage he's been calling his second home since February 2019 is infectious. Never before has there been such a joyful audience, rapt as they take in the Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner's passionate performance.

The costumes are spectacular -- can anyone really rock metallic jackets like Manilow? -- the band on point and the background singers bright as can be.

Manilow: Las Vegas will continue at the iconic Westgate Theater for three nights a week until the end of June.

Aerosmith

The top selling rock band in the US is headed to Vegas. Zack Whitford

The number-one selling rock band in the US is gracing Las Vegas with its presence -- and as the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year, it's an especially exciting time to see the band perform live.

Never-before-seen behind-the-scenes visuals of Aerosmith's recording sessions will play throughout the concert, giving fans a unique insight into the classic rock band.

Boyz II Men

The Terry Fator Theater located in The Mirage Hotel & Casino is home to this R&B vocal group's extended residency. The Philly trio — Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris — is back. The Mirage, which hosted the group in 2013 and 2014, is ready to serenade fans with classic tunes such as "On Bended Knee" and "End of the Road" along with newer numbers like "Four Seasons of Loneliness."

With no opening act, the show's focus will be on the close-knit energy between the performers and their audience members, with personal stories and all their biggest hits included in the repertoire.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani's "Just a Girl" Vegas show is taking place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Stefani's accolades include, but are certainly not limited to, three Grammys, four MTV Video Music Awards and two Billboard Awards.

Guests will be able to purchase a bottle service experience through the show's VIP packages, and shows will run from July through November.

And fun, feel-good fact: Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will donate $1 from every ticket purchase to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, helping children with life-threatening illnesses.

Cher

Head to Las Vegas for indulgent eating, drinking and to see the Goddess of Pop, Cher herself. Andrew Macpherson

The Goddess of Pop, as many have come to know her, will perform six shows in total at the MGM Resorts in both August and September. She is an Emmy, Grammy and Academy-Award winner, as well as the recipient of hundreds of other awards spanning her decades-long career as one of the top-selling performers of all time.

Recent concert-goers include Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye, so be on the lookout for celeb sightings.

Pro tip: Classic Cher Pre-Show Reception Package on select August and September show dates will allow guests to enjoy a VIP experience with an open bar and early entry to the venue.

Diana Ross

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, Ross is back in Vegas doing a number of shows in June and August. Winner of the 2012 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ross is headed to Las Vegas as part of her 75th birthday celebration.

Concert-goers can expect an array of glamorous costumes from Ross and a winning selection of her greatest hits along with, perhaps, some lesser-known tracks.

ABSINTHE

The burlesque-inspired Spiegelworld production is for the 18+ crowd. Courtesy Absinthe

Like the namesake spirit, this show's for adults only. The burlesque-inspired Spiegelworld production runs multiple times a day, every single day, at the Caesars Palace Roman Plaza.

The show is a mix of circus acts, sexy performances and suggestive comedy routines that will leave fans of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Moulin Rouge" ready for a night out in Vegas.

Blue Man Group

This popular show featuring three bald — and blue — men headlines at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. The interactive performance is high-energy excitement through and through. Music and art are at the core of this long-running show, and art created on stage is even available for purchase after the show.

The Vegas production offers a special Go Behind the Blue 90-minute pre-show for especially curious audience members who want to try their hand on some of the instruments used throughout the show.

The MGM Park Theater is a popular Las Vegas venue. Park Theater

"O"

Cirque du Soleil's "O" brings together an international cast of world-class acrobats, synchronized swimmers and divers who take to the water (and beyond) in this theatrical dreamworld. Who knew that amidst the deserts of Nevada one could find themselves immersed in an underwater oasis?

Aces of Comedy

No matter when you find yourself in Las Vegas, chances are there' will be a show for you at the award-winning comedy theater in the Mirage.

Think comedy heavy hitters such as George Lopez, Bill Maher, Iliza Shlesinger, Jay Leno and so many more. Tickets are available from now until December, with alternating comedians throughout the show dates.

Magic Mike Live

Inspired by the hit Magic Mike movie series, this 360-degree performance immerses the 18+ audience members in a sultry and energetic performance.

Guests will truly feel like they are in the Club Domina (from the popular film) as they watch 13 extremely fit, barely-clothed men dance and strip for 80 minutes.

Show information

Barry Manilow: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 888 796 3564

Aerosmith: Park MGM, Park Theater, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 855 788 6775

Boyz II Men: The Mirage, The Terry Fator Theatre, 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 800 963 9634

Gwen Stefani: Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Zappos Theater, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 855 234 7469

Cher: Park MGM, Park Theater, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 855 788 6775

Diana Ross: Wynn Resorts, Encore Theater, 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 702 770 9966

ABSINTHE: Caesars Palace, Roman Plaza, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 888 929 7849

Blue Man Group: Luxor Hotel & Casino, 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119, +1 800 258 3626

"O": Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 702 796 9999

Aces of Comedy: The Mirage, The Terry Fator Theatre, 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, +1 702 792 7777