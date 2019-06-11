Vacation like an Avenger in Tony Stark's cabin from "Endgame"

(CNN) — Ever dream of living like Marvel's "Avengers"? Well, now you can vacation like one. The cabin that serves as a home for Tony Stark and the site of his funeral in "Avengers: Endgame" is available to rent on AirBNB.

This cabin belongs to Chattahoochee Hills Eventing and was used as the home of Ironman in 'Avengers: Endgame.' From Chattahoochee Hills Eventing/AirBNB

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, three-bath cabin is located in Fairburn, Georgia, about 20 minutes from the Atlanta airport.

Guests will have access to the entire home but must bring their own Iron Man suit. Feel free to invite your Hulk, Captain Marvel and the like, since the home sleeps up to six.

Amenities include the pond, a fireplace, free parking, and a first aid kit in case of injury from any aliens that come to destroy Earth during your stay.

The cabin sits on the private property of Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing, a 8,000-acre farm and site for horseriding events.

Ed Durden, assistant farm manager and office manager, told CNN the cabin has always been on AirBNB and is usually used for horse-show officials. Someone conducted a reverse-image search on the internet and posted the information.

He said the farm was so overwhelmed with emails and requests from AirB&B that company officials had to change everything about the listing.

The 3 bedroom 3 bath cabin can be rented for $800 a night with a three night minimum. From Chattahoochee Hills Eventing/AirBNB

The spot comes at a Stark price at $800 a night with a three-night minimum, which Durden said was recently updated because of the popularity. With service and cleaning fees, the three-night stay could cost more than $2,700.

Durden said it's not all fun and games. The cabin is not easily accessible.

This is not the first movie to film on the property, according to Durden.