The shutdown hasn't shut down D.C.

(CNN) — There's no doubt that tourist attractions in Washington, D.C., are especially hard hit by the partial federal government shutdown.

The nation's capital is home to the Smithsonian museums, galleries and National Zoo, as well as the memorials on the National Mall -- all operated by the federal government.

But that's not all that Washington has to offer.

Ask any resident, and they will tell you there is so much more to enjoying the District of Columbia than visiting federally funded sites. And some of these businesses and nonprofits need you to travel here more than ever, since many locals aren't getting a paycheck and aren't spending as much money on extras.

"Even though the partial federal government shutdown has closed signature DC experiences like the Smithsonian Institution museums and the National Zoo, the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives, there are still plenty of options for visitors," says Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC. "We have amazing restaurants, theater, concerts, shopping and seasonal favorites."

Museums and historic sites

The US Botanic Garden already received its funding for the year, so it's open for visitors (although the weather might keep you focused on the greenhouses).

Performing arts

There's plenty to see stage, too.

"D.C.'s theaters are like D.C.'s restaurants -- they range from cheap to pricey, homey to haute, adventurous to comfort-foodie," said Trey Graham , a longtime D.C. arts journalist who hosts a weekend show on Classical WETA.

"On a given night. you can see anything from a world-class Richard III -- the Shakespeare Theatre is producing it starting February 5, in fact -- to a brand-new drama from a Washington-based playwright with a national reputation."

Let's get outside

Bundle up and head outside to explore the National Mall, where visitors can see many federal monuments even though there are limited services. (The District of Columbia government took over picking up trash and clearing snow from the roads for the first 20 days of the shutdown, until National Park Service visitor fees were shifted to cover those services.)

The nation's capital is beautiful at night, so take advantage of a nighttime trolley or bus tour to see the city.

Let's eat