Traveling to Thailand during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — Coronavirus cases remain high across the globe. Health officials caution that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading the virus. Staying home is the best way to stem transmission. Below is information on what to know if you still plan to travel, last updated on January 29.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Thailand, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Thailand has recorded 76 deaths and over 15,000 cases of Covid-19 as of January 29. For the most part, the country remains off limits for all but returning nationals and permanent residents, though foreign tourists can apply for a Special Tourist Visa (STV).

All international arrivals are subject to a 14-day quarantine at a state-approved facility.

What's on offer

Picture-perfect islands. Golden beaches with swaying palms. Ornate temples and lush forests. Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those after a no-nonsense, easy-on-the-eye tropical break.

Who can go

Entry to Thailand is limited to nationals, permanent residents and a select number of exemptions for essential travel, including spouses.

As of December 8, the Thai government has agreed to allow in tourists from countries that apply for its Special Tourist Visa (STV) -- any country in the world can sign up for the scheme.

What are the restrictions?

The STV, introduced in October 2020, allows for 90-day stays, and can be renewed twice. Having initially been offered to travelers from 'low risk countries', it is now available to travelers from all countries worldwide. You must apply for an STV via the Thai consulate or embassy in your own country, along with a Certificate of Entry (COE). You must also provide proof of an insurance policy that covers treatment for Covid-19 up to the cost of $100,000 and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

A PCR test must be taken on arrival, after which all travelers must quarantine for 14 days at government-approved quarantine facilities or Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities. This can include luxury hotels, some of which have developed quarantine packages.

A full list of participating hotels and resorts, along with package rates, can be found here: asq.locanation.com

What's the Covid situation?

For months, Thailand reported few locally transmitted Covid cases thanks to strict quarantine on arrival rules.

However, a spike in cases in December following an outbreak at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, a province southwest of Bangkok, has led the government to reintroduce various measures aimed at containing the virus. These restrictions have since been eased in some areas, including Bangkok, as case numbers have dropped.

Bars in Bangkok remain closed, while restaurants have had their operating hours shortened and are forbidden from serving alcohol.

At present, the country has reported 76 deaths and over 15,000 cases of Covid-19.

What can visitors expect?

Masks are mandated at all times in public, both indoors and out, while temperature checks are the norm.

Due to the recent outbreak, multiple provinces have ordered various facilities such as bars to close. Restaurants in most places remain open, but have had their operating hours shortened and are forbidden from serving alcohol.

Most beaches and national parks remain open, though some have imposed restrictions.

