Tahiti and the rest of French Polynesia has reopened to tourism

(CNN) — The beautiful islands of French Polynesia have officially reopened their borders to tourists.

The group of Pacific islands, which include popular beach getaways Tahiti and Bora Bora, opened their borders on May 1 to travelers from around the world.

Though that's good news for people eager to find a vacation spot this summer, don't assume that everything is back to normal in the archipelago.

Currently, anyone who visits must quarantine for 10 days, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Moreover, the islands of Tahiti and Moorea still have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. every day until at least June 1.

Travelers must fill out the ETIS health declaration form before boarding their flight. One form is required per adult, but minors can be included on a parent or guardian's form. These will be collected by gate or customs agent at the airport of departure.

What is there to do once you arrive? Shops, restaurants, bars, museums, houses of worship, video game parlors, sports grounds, salons and other businesses are largely open, although they must respect local curfews and maintain social distancing inside.

Masks are also required at all public places throughout the islands, except for kids under the age of 11. Nightclubs, outdoor markets and circuses are closed. Restaurants are limited to six people per table.

Most travelers to Tahiti go via the United States, as there are direct flights from Los Angeles, Honolulu and San Francisco. Tourists coming from Asia will most likely have to travel via Auckland, which does permit transit passengers under specified guidelines.

All flights arrive at Faa'a International Airport (PPT) in Papeete, the country's lone international airport. Tourists cannot enter Tahiti using their own boats, although a few small, select cruise ships have been permitted to dock.

Travelers must have proof of a negative Covid test in order to travel into French Polynesia. That said, the specifics are up to the individual airlines' policies, so it's best to check with the airline ahead of booking tickets.

Most US airlines ask for a test taken no more than 72 hours ahead of the flight.

If you need another negative test to return to your home country, there is a rapid testing facility inside the airport.

While French Polynesia is its own country, it is an overseas region of France and follows French law.