No pool? No problem. Now you can rent one

(CNN) — There's nothing like diving into a cool swimming pool on a scorching hot summer day. Unfortunately, most of us don't have our own pools and worse, the pandemic has kiboshed most public pools.

Enter Swimply , the brainchild of 23-year-old entrepreneur Bunim Laskin, a website and app that matches swimmers with available swimming pools. Laskin conducted a pilot version in the summer of 2018 and pitched his idea for an "Airbnb for pools" on an episode of the television show "Shark Tank" that aired earlier this year. He didn't get that funding, but regardless, his nascent pool-sharing enterprise is off to a swimmingly good start.

"Owning a pool can be expensive, enjoying one doesn't have to be," said Laskin, Founder and CEO of Swimply, in a press release. "We are seeking to democratize the pool experience so that everyone can enjoy an instant escape from reality, even if it's just to another backyard down the street."

Pool party planning

Primed for a pool party in Amherst, MA Courtesy Swimply

The process of finding a pool is simple; whether there's a pool available and nearby requires a little forbearance and flexibility. Using your preferred location, Swimply shows users the options nearest them, and then drills down into dates and times. Pool rental averages $45 per hour, and depending on the pool, there are additional amenities available for an upcharge, like firepits, a sauna or even a tennis court.

According to data supplied by Swimply, it has 60,000 registered swimmers, who each represent, on average, five to eight people. For this summer, the platform has a little more than 3,000 pools in 26 US states, as well as a smaller selection in Canada and Australia.

Safety and hygiene guaranteed

An oasis-like pool for rent in Las Vegas Courtesy Swimply

Guests and hosts can chat securely on the platform, to confirm any details or ask questions. And Swimply has customer support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The on-platform reviews are positive, so most guests and hosts are finding the service up to the mark.

And what's on everyone's mind is safety. As the CDC has stated, the coronavirus unlikely to survive in properly chlorinated water. Swimply host pools must be in compliance with CDC safety measures to ensure their pools are thoroughly disinfected.