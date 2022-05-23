How are gas prices affecting your summer travel plans? Share your story

(CNN) — It's set to be a very hot summer for travel.

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of summer in the United States.

That's up 8.3% over 2021. Air travel is expected to be up by 25% over last year and just shy of 2019 figures, with 3 million people expected to fly over the holiday period.

"Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a news release.

AAA is recommending the "safety net" of travel insurance and a travel agent.

AAA is far from the only travel entity warning of disruptions this summer. Some travel experts are predicting chaos