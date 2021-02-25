Stanley Tucci's famous Negroni gets a special twist

The actor and cookbook author nearly broke the internet last spring when he shared his spin on the classic drink.

But while filming his CNN series "Searching for Italy," Tucci tried another intoxicating idea: Elevating his now-famous Negroni with a splash of balsamic vinegar.

The popular ingredient hails from Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, located in the northern part of the country. "The nature of the region's grapes led to the happy accident of balsamic vinegar," Tucci explains in "Searching for Italy."

"Low in tannins and quick to ferment, they turn more easily into vinegar than fine wine."

After sampling balsamic vinegar in Modena, Tucci mixed some of the local "black gold" into a happy hour cocktail.

Not a lot, mind you -- just a teaspoon will do. But the twist of adding the sweet and tangy vinegar makes for a drink so delicious you'll want alone time to savor it in peace.

To try this at home, you'll need gin -- two shots, please -- sweet vermouth, Campari and a quality bottle of traditional balsamic vinegar.