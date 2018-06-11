(CNN) — Though this week's historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un will be taking place at the luxurious Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island , it looks like Kim prefers to stay somewhere a little closer to the action downtown.

On Sunday, he checked in to one of the city-state's most luxurious hotels -- the St. Regis Singapore on the doorstep of Orchard Road. This is the city's main high-end retail district, home to more than 25 shopping malls and department stores.

CNN was on the scene when Kim arrived at around 3:40 p.m. local time. Around 20 North Korean guards -- distinguishable by red loyalty badges -- had earlier taken up positions, some on upper floors overlooking the hotel's lobby.

Together with Singaporean police officers and hotel staff, they created a human shield around the entrance, blocking Kim's arrival from view.

Guests hoping to snap a quick image of the famed leader were out of luck. Strict security was in place. For example, guests were banned from holding phones or bags, and told to remain seated.

Kim went straight to the hotel's elevators without acknowledging the crowd. A procession of North Korean officials -- including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong -- arrived shortly after.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of the June 12 summit with President Donald Trump and meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A Presidential Suite fit for a dictator

The St. Regis Singapore, famed for its "understated elegance," has 299 guestrooms and suites -- each with hand-cut crystal chandeliers and original art, as well as the famous St. Regis butler service.

But chances are Kim is staying in the 335-square-meter St. Regis Presidential Suite, located on the top floor of the hotel.

As the hotel's swankiest option, the suite is filled with hand-painted silk panels, a water fountain, baby grand piano and original works by big-name artists including Marc Chagall.

In addition to the master bedroom, there's a separate living room, dining room, office and gym.

There's also a wraparound terrace overlooking the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where a private chef can grill up a meal fit for a dictator and his guests -- which they can enjoy outside or in the suite's 12-seat dining area.

The cost? Depending on the dates, you're looking at anywhere from $7,000 to $9,000 per night.

As for the hotel itself, there are six dining and drinking outlets -- including Brasserie Les Saveurs, which specializes in contemporary French.

The Astor Bar is where Kim can order up the St. Regis signature -- a Bloody Mary. Every St. Regis hotel in the world offers its own interpretation of the drink. At the St. Regis Singapore? You'll find the Chilli Padi Mary, inspired by Singapore's culinary heritage.

Art fans in Kim's entourage won't be let down, either.

The hotel has some incredible pieces on display in its public spaces. Even the lobby's color scheme was selected to complement and highlight the major artworks -- said to be worth S$10 million ($7.4 million).

These include Chen Ke Zhan's ink painting "Golden Landscape", as well as sculptures and paintings by Pablo Picasso, Frank Gehry, Chua Ek Kay, Li Chen, Fernando Botero and works by the late -- and highly lauded -- local artist Georgette Chen.