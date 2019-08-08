(CNN) — Visitors to Rome's famous Spanish Steps looking to take a load off will need to keep on walking.

Earlier this week, city officials made good on their promise to preserve Rome's historic and cultural spots by fining visitors in violation of the city's ordinances -- including sitting or lying down on the UNESCO-protected monument

And the fines are not insignificant. Starting at 250 euros ($280), tourists may be charged upwards of 400 euros ($448) if they've soiled or damaged the steps in any way.

Restoration -- at a cost of some €1.5 million -- of the Spanish Steps was finished in October 2016. Bulgari, an Italian luxury brand, footed the massive cleaning effort while it celebrated its 130th anniversary.

This scene would earn sitters significant fines under new rules in Rome. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors to Rome's cultural hotspots, including the Spanish Steps, have not been able to eat or drink with impunity for years on the monuments' grounds, but the sitting or lounging fine is a new addition.

While some recent moves seem to be a direct attempt to curb overtourism, this particular fine is aimed squarely at preservation.

Park benches, sidewalk cafes and terraces welcome tired travelers, encouraging guests to sit and stay awhile.