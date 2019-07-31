DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
This flight attendant pulled a funny fast one on passengers

David Williams and Marnie Hunter, CNNUpdated 31st July 2019
(CNN) — One Southwest Airlines employee literally put herself into the fray when it came to jockeying for overhead bin space.
Passenger Veronica Lloyd was surprised to find a flight attendant in the overhead compartment on her flight from Nashville to Atlanta on Monday.
"She was up there for about five minutes. More than half the flight was boarded before she got down," Lloyd said. "It was pretty hilarious."
"She was greeting passengers as they walked by," Lloyd added.
"This was my second time ever flying with them," she said. "So I guess I was unaware of the [flight attendants] wanting to have a sense of humor during flights for Southwest, but it certainly was entertaining."
Southwest said its employees "are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities." In this case, the flight attendant "attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding," the airline said in a statement.
"Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority."
Lloyd tweeted about the incident.
She was flying home to Philadelphia after a girls' trip to Nashville.
