Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane's emergency door midair
01:26 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane's emergency door midair
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seoul, South Korea CNN  — 

Asiana Airlines will no longer sell tickets for certain emergency exit seats of its Airbus A321-200 aircraft, the airline said Sunday, following a recent incident in which a man allegedly opened a jetliner door during a flight.

The seats are number 26A on 174-seat A321s and number 31A on 195-seat models, the airline said in a statement. The seats are near the center of the plane, closest to the doors on the left-hand side of the single-aisle aircraft.

An Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200 is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam in a file photo.
An Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200 is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam in a file photo.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“This measure is a safety precaution and applies even if the flight is full,” the statement said. The corresponding seat on the right-hand side is where flight attendants sit for takeoff and landing.

On Friday afternoon, a passenger appeared to have open the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it was about to land at Daegu airport in the southern part of South Korea, an airline official said.

exp plane door open korea 052604ASEG2 cnni world_00015729.png
Asiana jet lands safely after door opened during flight
02:30 - Source: CNN

Local police said the man had been arrested in connection with the incident. He told them he had been under a lot of stress after losing his job recently and had felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, Yonhap news agency reported.

Video of the incident showed wind whipping through the plane’s cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests.

A total of 200 people were on board, including 194 passengers, according to Asiana Airlines.

According to the Daegu Fire Department, 12 people suffered minor injuries from hyperventilation and nine of them were sent to hospitals in Daegu.

The jet was on a flight from Jeju island, off South Korea’s southern coast, to Daegu.

CNN’s Teele Rebane, Sophie Jeong, Alex Stambaugh and Brad Lendon contributed to this report.