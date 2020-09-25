'World's largest' overwater villas open in Maldives

(CNN) — Luxury is synonymous with Maldives hotels, but Soneva Fushi has just upped the ante.

The resort opened what it claims are the world's largest one- and two-bedroom overwater villas on September 25.

Exactly how big is big? The one-bedroom villas clock in at 6,286 square feet and the two-bedrooms at 9,224. While there are overwater villas out there with more square footage, these are the largest one- and two-bedroom villas available.

There are eight of these suites, called Water Rooms, available for booking.

Related content Maldives resort launches $23,250 luxury remote working package

Since simply breaking a record apparently wasn't enough, these eight villas also have glass floor panels -- all the better for seeing coral and fish up close without having to get on a boat -- private outdoor bathtubs, wooden porches with sun loungers, pools (in case the ocean just isn't enough water for you), retractable roofs for stargazing from bed and waterslides.

This aerial view shows the villa's pool and waterslide. SANDRO BRUECKLMEIER

Like many Maldives getaways, Soneva Fushi is on a private island -- in this case, Kunfunadhoo Island.

That's good news for people who are desperate to travel right now -- Maldives is open to tourists from any country, provided they remain on one island for the duration of their stay.

Considering the property has multiple restaurants (including, yes please, a chocolate room), a kids club, tennis courts, an observatory, a dedicated reef for scuba diving and even a glass-blowing center, there's plenty to keep you busy without having to go anywhere else.

Since the outside is so dramatic and colorful, the interiors keep it light with neutral furniture and linens. SANDRO BRUECKLMEIER

And somehow that's not even everything.