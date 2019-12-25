The last solar eclipse of the year is Christmas evening. Here's how to watch

(CNN) — Consider it a Christmas gift from the universe to the world: a solar eclipse, the perfect ending to the holiday.

This annular solar eclipse -- when the moon covers the sun's center, leaving a "ring of fire" visible against the night sky -- won't be visible from North America, though, according to timeanddate.com

It will, however, be visible from parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia, timeanddate.com says. And if you're not in those places? No worries -- live streams are available across YouTube, from hosts such as Slooh Tharulowa Digital and CosmoSapiens

Though the full eclipse will occur early the day after Christmas for those able to see it, that translates into 10:34 p.m. on Christmas day on the East Coast and 7:34 p.m. on the West. The partial eclipse is set to begin about an hour prior.

All of which means you can finish off your holiday celebration by the fire, with a cup of hot cocoa and a stream of the solar eclipse. The next one isn't until June 2020 , so you might as well enjoy it.