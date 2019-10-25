(CNN) — Hungry parties can order the cobra, but diners with more moderate appetites will probably want to select a smaller snake from Nguyen Van Duc, a popular restaurant in Le Mat -- aka "Snake Village."

This quiet, residential neighborhood in Hanoi, Vietnam , is famous for offering cuisine centered around the slithery reptiles, and 20-year veteran Nguyen Van Duc is one of the best for first-timers and locals alike.

Medicinal properties

Van Duc manager Nguyen Hoang Long, who oversees the sprawling property, tells CNN Travel the village has been catching and breeding snakes for around 200 years.

After seating a group of twentysomething backpackers, he explains the history of snakes in Vietnamese cuisine, saying it all began with blood.

"In ancient times, villagers used this [snake blood] to heal headaches," says Long, adding that snake bile, another healing agent, is good for sore throats and "bone problems."

Long is vague on the details surrounding proper dosage and consumption, but to be fair, under his watch diners aren't so much consuming snake for its ability to cure ailments as they are for the adrenaline rush -- and a story to tell back home.

If a shot of blood-spiked wine relieves a jet lag headache, well, that's just a bonus.

Cage-to-table

Courses are served family style and the entire snake is used to create the various dishes on offer. Diana Diroy

For locals, snake is familiar and expected, a natural part of their diet. For foreigners, it's perhaps the ultimate foodie thrill ride.

But Van Duc's snake dishes draw on Vietnamese culture and flavors -- helpful in getting fearful diners to give it a try. The intrepid traveler preparing to taste snake for the first time may be comforted by the familiar aroma and taste of fresh basil, fish sauce and garlic.

However this doesn't apply to the fresh snake heart, one-bite dish reserved for the truly adventurous, non-squeamish eater.

The rest of the dishes at Van Duc are served family style and considerably more palatable. There's no printed menu and restaurant staff speak limited English so can't explain much about the cooking styles.

But use your nose and you'll get a whiff of chilies and coriander, while dishes cooked in a hot, oil-coated wok smell smoky and rich.

Interactive dining

Snake sauteed with morning glory is one of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Diana Diroy

The menu-free experience at Van Duc means diners get to choose which snake is going to end up on their table.

There's no rule that says you have to watch the snake meet its timely death, but witnessing the expert handler navigate his way around the slithering, hissing creature does add to the experience.

Once the snake is cut and killed it's ushered into the vast kitchen, where it's chopped, sliced and ground, its bones pulverized, and its skin cut into strips for a quick fry.

Along with the blood wine and bile, served immediately, diners can order a local beer. There's no shame in needing a little liquid courage to propel you through the meal.

From blood to bile

Lemongrass, an ingredient found in many traditional Vietnamese meals, shows up in a few of the snake dishes at Van Duc. Stacey Lastoe/CNN

It's not just the reptile's meaty flesh but its bones and skin, as well as the aforementioned blood and bile, that comprise a meal at Van Duc, where servings are generous.

The entire snake is used to create a plethora of dishes -- a cobra at Van Duc can feed about 6-8 people for $60 -- meaning it's actually a budget-friendly night out.

Snake spring rolls are filled with ground reptile meat and served piping hot after spending a minute in a sizzling oil-filled wok. These are tasty, fresh with herbs found in all Vietnamese cuisine.

There's also snake meat wrapped in LaLot leaves, a kind of green that's neither bitter nor bland.

Long says one of the most popular dishes is sauteed snake meat -- perhaps because its texture is the closest thing to poultry or pork -- though he maintains that snake can't really be likened to either.

He's right. Snake is its own beast. (Pun intended.)

It can also be poisonous. Long admits guests sometimes express apprehension about this.

"We tell them truthfully that, from the beginning until now, there have been no cases of allergic reactions or poisonings after eating snakes," he says.

Long then smiles, gestures around the leafy green outdoor terrace where the boisterous backpackers are coaxing their buddy to eat the raw heart, and says guests trust the restaurant.

"The snake meat is very special," he says.

Getting there

A visit to Le Mat Village is special not just because of the reptiles but also its location, far from the tourist trail. After a couple days of dodging motorbikes and eager vendors in the Old Quarter, this side trip may feel like a welcome break.

To get there, rent a motorbike yourself or take a taxi to Nguyen Van Duc, about a 15-20 minute ride from the center of town.