The world’s best airports for 2023, according to Skytrax

Francesca Street, CNN
Published 2:04 PM EDT, Wed March 15, 2023
<strong>1. Singapore Changi Airport:</strong> Singapore's Changi Airport, known for its stunning indoor waterfall, is top of Skytrax's 2023 ranking of the world's best airports.
<strong>2. Hamad International Airport: </strong>Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, is number two on Skytrax's list. Skytrax is a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site and compiles its list by surveying travelers from across the world.
<strong>3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda):</strong> Tokyo's Haneda Airport is third on Skytrax's ranking, and also won a separate award for cleanest airport.
<strong>4. Incheon International Airport:</strong> South Korea's Incheon International Airport was also crowned airport with the best staff and immigration processing.
<strong>5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport: </strong>The top airport in Europe, France's Charles de Gaulle Airport rounds out Skytrax's top five.
<strong>6. Istanbul Airport</strong>: Turkey's Istanbul Airport also won Skytrax's Most Family-Friendly Airport. It's also the airport with the highest passenger numbers, according to Skytrax.
<strong>7. Munich Airport: </strong>Germany's Munich Airport is number seven on the overall list, and won Skytrax's Best Airport Staff in Europe award and Best Airport in Central Europe award.
<strong>8. Zurich Airport:</strong> Switzerland's Zurich Airport also won World's Best Airport Security Processing.
<strong>9. Narita International Airport:</strong> Narita International Airport is one of two Japanese airports in the top ten.
<strong>10. Madrid-Barajas Airport: </strong>Spain's Madrid-Barajas Airport is number 10 on Skytrax's list.
<strong>11. Vienna International Airport:</strong> Another European airport, Austria's Vienna International Airport, also made the Skytrax round-up.
<strong>12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport:</strong> This transport hub in the Finnish capital also won the Best Airport in Northern Europe award and the Cleanest Airport in Europe award.
<strong>13. Rome Fiumicino Airport: </strong>At number 13 is Rome's Fiumicino Airport, located in the Italian capital.
<strong>14. Copenhagen Airport:</strong> Denmark's Copenhagen Airport also earned a spot in the Skytrax top 20.
<strong>15. Kansai International Airport:</strong> Japan's Kansai Airport is known for its interesting location -- it's on an artificial island.
<strong>16. Chubu Centrair International Airport: </strong>Chubu Centrair airport is also on an artificial island, located near Nagoya, Japan. The airport also won Skytrax's World's Best Regional Airport award.
<strong>17. Dubai International Airport: </strong>Dubai's main airport also made Skytrax's ranking.
<strong>18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: </strong>The highest rated US airport also won Skytrax's Best Airport in North America award.
<strong>19. Melbourne Airport: </strong>This Aussie airport also won Skytrax's Best Airport in Australia & Pacific award and Best Airport Staff in Australia & Pacific award.
<strong>20. Vancouver International Airport</strong>: Rounding out the top 20 is Canada's Vancouver International Airport, also awarded Cleanest Airport in North America.
A light-filled, green haven that brands itself as a “destination in itself,” Singapore’s Changi Airport has reclaimed its spot at the top of Skytrax’s annual ranking of the world’s best airports.

Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, compiles its list by surveying travelers from across the world and asking them to rate the entire airport experience – from check-in to departures and everything in between.

Singapore Changi Airport previously topped Skytrax’s list for eight years running, but in 2021 and 2022 dropped a couple of spots down the list as passenger numbers fell during the pandemic, with Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, taking the top gong instead.

“Singapore Changi Airport has always been a perennial favorite with travelers, and of course slipped down during Covid-19 when operations were cut back drastically,” Skytrax’s Peter Miller told CNN Travel.

Miller says Changi airport “offers something for everyone,” and suggests that is a “key driver” of its continuing popularity.

Some of Changi’s charms include a spectacular 40-meter-tall (around 130 feet) indoor waterfall, a butterfly garden and an IMAX cinema – not to mention more than 280 retail and dining outlets, perfect for killing time during a layover.

“Singapore Changi is primarily a transit airport, and from the customer feedback, the airport performs well because it offers such a wide range of facilities and amenities for all types of customers – families, business and leisure travelers are all well catered for,” says Miller.

Hamad International Airport, which this year earned the second place in Skytrax’s list, also offers amenities designed for transiting travelers – including city tours for those spending more than eight hours waiting for their connecting flight.

This year, Skytrax’s 2023 top five was rounded out by Tokyo’s International Airport, known as Haneda, (number three), Incheon International Airport (number four) and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport (number five).

From airport dining to airport art

Skytrax also hands out other awards, including regional prizes, with Changi Airport nabbing the gong for Best Airport in Asia, as well as winning World’s Best Airport Dining and World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities.

Changi’s on-site hotel, the luxurious Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, was crowned world’s best airport hotel for the eighth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, second-place Hamad International Airport also won World’s Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport in the Middle East and Cleanest Airport in the Middle East, while third-place Tokyo Haneda Airport was crowned the overall cleanest airport.

Bahrain International Airport won World’s Best Airport Baggage Delivery and Incheon Airport is apparently the airport with the best staff and immigration processing.

Meanwhile the once-lambasted New York LaGuardia Airport continued its successful rehabilitation quest, with its new Terminal B awarded World’s Best New Airport Terminal.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is the highest rated US airport, coming in at number eighteen on Skytrax’s list and awarded Best Airport in North America.

Cape Town International Airport is the best airport in Africa, Delhi Airport is the best airport in India and South Asia and Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport won the Best Airport in South America award.

This year, the Skytrax team also premiered a new category celebrating airport art, judged by a separate panel rather than via the customer survey.

The Houston Airport System, which boasts one of the largest collections of public art in the state of Texas, won this award on behalf of William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport.

Skytrax World’s Top 20 Airports for 2023

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Hamad International Airport

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

4. Incheon International Airport

5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

6. Istanbul Airport

7. Munich Airport

8. Zurich Airport

9. Narita International Airport

10. Madrid-Barajas Airport

11. Vienna International Airport

12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

13. Rome Fiumicino Airport

14. Copenhagen Airport

15. Kansai International Airport

16. Chubu Centrair International Airport

17. Dubai International Airport

18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

19. Melbourne Airport

20. Vancouver International Airport

