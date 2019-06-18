Last year, the Gulf carrier was pipped to the post by Singapore Airlines, but now Qatar Airways is celebrating its fifth time grabbing the prestigious accolade -- having previously won in 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2011.
Qatar Airways also won World's Best Business Class, World's Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East.
It's not all bad news for Singapore Airlines -- the carrier known for running the world's longest flight may have been shunted down to third place on the rankings, but Singapore also won key awards including World's Best Cabin Crew, World's Best First Class, Best Airline in Asia and World's Best First Class Seat.
In the world of budget air travel, AirAsia won World's Best Low-Cost Airline and Japan Airlines won World's Best Economy Class and Economy Class Seat.
"It is a proud moment for the airline as our constant innovation and service standards set the benchmark in our industry," says Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker.
The Skytrax awards are seen as among the most prestigious in the business -- they're voted for by consumers.
Airline executives celebrated at a ceremony held at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France.
Big winners
The top 10 is a familiar who's-who of the aviation world -- with no big shake-ups.
Qantas Airways nabbed number 8 on the list, after failing to make the top 10 in 2019.
Lufthansa is still the only European airline able to break the top 10.
British Airways, which failed to win any accolade in 2018, this year won Best Airline Staff in Europe, Best Airline Staff in the United Kingdom and Most Improved Airline in Europe.
Last year, US carriers failed to win any of the global awards -- but this year, United Airlines won World's Best Business Class Lounge.
The Best Airline in North America is still Air Canada -- which also scooped the prize for World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining.
Air France continues its reputation for haute cuisine in the sky with its win for World's Best First Class Onboard Catering, while if you're flying economy you'll apparently find the best food on board an EVA Air flight.
Best inflight entertainment went to Emirates and EVA Air also topped the ranking of the World's Cleanest Airlines.
Qatar Airways was named the World's Best Airline for the fifth time.
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
World's Best Airlines for 2019
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. ANA All Nippon Airways
4. Cathay Pacific
5. Emirates
6. EVA Air
7. Hainan Airlines
8. Qantas Airways
9. Lufthansa
10. Thai Airways
World's Cleanest Airlines for 2019
1. EVA Air
2. Japan Airlines
3. ANA All Nippon Airways
4. Singapore Airlines
5. Asiana Airlines
6. Hainan Airlines
7. Swiss International Air Lines
8. Cathay Pacific
9. Qatar Airways
10. Lufthansa
Best Airlines -- by Global Region
Northern Europe -- Finnair
Western Europe -- Lufthansa
Eastern Europe -- Aeroflot Russian Airlines
Africa -- Ethiopian Airlines
Australia / Pacific -- Qantas Airlines
Central Asia / India -- Air Astana
China -- Hainan Airlines
Central America / Caribbean -- Copa Airlines
South America -- LATAM
North America -- Air Canada
Asia -- Singapore Airlines
Middle East -- Qatar Airways
Europe -- Lufthansa
Best Low-Cost Airlines
Africa -- Fastjet
Australia & Pacific -- Jetstar Airways
Asia -- AirAsia
Central Asia / India -- IndiGo
China -- West Air
South America -- Sky Airline
Southwest Airlines -- WestJet
Middle East -- Flynas
Europe -- EasyJet
Best Airline Catering
Air France impressed with its haute cuisine.
Courtesy AirFrance
Economy -- EVA Air
Premium Economy -- Austrian Airlines
Business -- ANA All Nippon Airways
First Class -- Air France
Best Airline Seats
Economy -- Japan Airlines
Premium economy -- Virgin Atlantic
Business -- Qatar Airways
First class -- Singapore Airlines
Best Regional Airlines
World's Best Regional Airline -- Bangkok Airways
Africa -- Royal Air Maroc
Asia -- Bangkok Airways
South America -- Azul Brazilian Airlines
North America -- JetBlue Airways
Central Asia / India -- Azerbaijan Airlines
Best Airline Lounges
First class -- Swiss International Airlines
Business Class Lounge -- United Airlines
Airline alliance lounge -- Star Alliance Los Angeles
Independent airport lounge -- Plaza Premium Heathrow Terminal Two
First class lounge dining -- Air France
Best Airlines Staff Service -- by Global Region
Africa -- South African Airways
Australia / Pacific -- Fiji Airways
Central Asia / India -- Vistara
China -- Hainan Airlines
Central America / Caribbean -- Copa Airlines
South America -- Azul Brazilian Airlines
North America -- Delta Air Lines
Asia -- Thai Airways
Middle East -- Flynas
Europe -- British Airways