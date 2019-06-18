(CNN) — The results are in -- Qatar Airways is back on top with flying colors, nabbing the top spot at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Last year, the Gulf carrier was pipped to the post by Singapore Airlines, but now Qatar Airways is celebrating its fifth time grabbing the prestigious accolade -- having previously won in 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2011.

Qatar Airways also won World's Best Business Class, World's Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East.

It's not all bad news for Singapore Airlines -- the carrier known for running the world's longest flight may have been shunted down to third place on the rankings, but Singapore also won key awards including World's Best Cabin Crew, World's Best First Class, Best Airline in Asia and World's Best First Class Seat.

In the world of budget air travel, AirAsia won World's Best Low-Cost Airline and Japan Airlines won World's Best Economy Class and Economy Class Seat.

"It is a proud moment for the airline as our constant innovation and service standards set the benchmark in our industry," says Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker.

The Skytrax awards are seen as among the most prestigious in the business -- they're voted for by consumers.

Airline executives celebrated at a ceremony held at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France.

Big winners

The top 10 is a familiar who's-who of the aviation world -- with no big shake-ups.

Qantas Airways nabbed number 8 on the list, after failing to make the top 10 in 2019.

Lufthansa is still the only European airline able to break the top 10.

British Airways, which failed to win any accolade in 2018, this year won Best Airline Staff in Europe, Best Airline Staff in the United Kingdom and Most Improved Airline in Europe.

Last year, US carriers failed to win any of the global awards -- but this year, United Airlines won World's Best Business Class Lounge.

The Best Airline in North America is still Air Canada -- which also scooped the prize for World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining.

Air France continues its reputation for haute cuisine in the sky with its win for World's Best First Class Onboard Catering, while if you're flying economy you'll apparently find the best food on board an EVA Air flight.

Best inflight entertainment went to Emirates and EVA Air also topped the ranking of the World's Cleanest Airlines.

Qatar Airways was named the World's Best Airline for the fifth time. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

World's Best Airlines for 2019

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Cathay Pacific

5. Emirates

6. EVA Air

7. Hainan Airlines

8. Qantas Airways

9. Lufthansa

10. Thai Airways

World's Cleanest Airlines for 2019

1. EVA Air

2. Japan Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. Asiana Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. Swiss International Air Lines

8. Cathay Pacific

9. Qatar Airways

10. Lufthansa

Best Airlines -- by Global Region

Northern Europe -- Finnair

Western Europe -- Lufthansa

Eastern Europe -- Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Africa -- Ethiopian Airlines

Australia / Pacific -- Qantas Airlines

Central Asia / India -- Air Astana

China -- Hainan Airlines

Central America / Caribbean -- Copa Airlines

South America -- LATAM

North America -- Air Canada

Asia -- Singapore Airlines

Middle East -- Qatar Airways

Europe -- Lufthansa

Best Low-Cost Airlines

Africa -- Fastjet

Australia & Pacific -- Jetstar Airways

Asia -- AirAsia

Central Asia / India -- IndiGo

China -- West Air

South America -- Sky Airline

Southwest Airlines -- WestJet

Middle East -- Flynas

Europe -- EasyJet

Best Airline Catering

Air France impressed with its haute cuisine. Courtesy AirFrance

Economy -- EVA Air

Premium Economy -- Austrian Airlines

Business -- ANA All Nippon Airways

First Class -- Air France

Best Airline Seats

Economy -- Japan Airlines

Premium economy -- Virgin Atlantic

Business -- Qatar Airways

First class -- Singapore Airlines

Best Regional Airlines

World's Best Regional Airline -- Bangkok Airways

Africa -- Royal Air Maroc

Asia -- Bangkok Airways

South America -- Azul Brazilian Airlines

North America -- JetBlue Airways

Central Asia / India -- Azerbaijan Airlines

Best Airline Lounges

First class -- Swiss International Airlines

Business Class Lounge -- United Airlines

Airline alliance lounge -- Star Alliance Los Angeles

Independent airport lounge -- Plaza Premium Heathrow Terminal Two

First class lounge dining -- Air France

Best Airlines Staff Service -- by Global Region

Africa -- South African Airways

Australia / Pacific -- Fiji Airways

Central Asia / India -- Vistara

China -- Hainan Airlines

Central America / Caribbean -- Copa Airlines

South America -- Azul Brazilian Airlines

North America -- Delta Air Lines

Asia -- Thai Airways

Middle East -- Flynas