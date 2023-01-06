Dubai Now See More

Hundreds of drones are lighting up the night sky in Dubai

By Rym Bendimerad, CNN
Published 4:20 AM EST, Fri January 6, 2023
'Microchip manicure' turns your nails into business cards
Dubai's Palm Jumeirah turns 20
Dubai's Palm Jumeirah turns 20
These rose creations can cost up to $80,000. Here's why
heart of europe coral influencer diving
The rapid rise of gaming in the Middle East
dubai nft spc intl_00001410.png
craig fernandes, Lock&Stock
Alex Hirschi, Supercar Blondie
Vineet Bhatia's special ingredient is camel milk from Dubai
Inside Mona Kattan's perfume library
Doing yoga in Dubai's 'rainforest'
amrita sethi video
See inside the Arab world's first Holocaust exhibition
Dubai golfers have a cooler option this summer
Blown away: the UAE's booming kitesurfing scene
Is Baraka the Middle East's answer to Robinhood?
dubai food festival
Art Dubai brings together artists from around the world
Starzplay streaming platform is launching new Arabic content
Making geometric art in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue
An oasis for bird photography in Dubai's desert
This company wants to replace gas-powered motorcycles
Bakery with big ideas creates a stir in Dubai
Eating locally grown food to boost sustainability
Dubai restaurant serves food on talking plates
How to become a coffee expert in Dubai
Snowboard maker based in the desert
Drone company competes in Dubai startup challenge
exp spc Think Big Gitex Futurist_00023523.png
global gateway dubai fitness_00000730.png
An adrenaline ride over Dubai
Smell the roses in Dubai's flower oasis
The man behind Dubai's record-breaking garden
think big linkedin ali matar
dubai ride spc intl_00013811.png
Dubai community keeps founder's business alive
When will business travel recover?
The world's largest canvas painting finished
Biodomes are the new classroom in this Dubai school
Swimming inside the Dubai Aquarium
global gateway dubai360 1
Is this the ambulance of the future?
UAE successfully launches the Arab world's first Mars mission
Dubai CNN  — 

In recent years, Dubai has set a number of world records with its impressive fireworks displays. To ring in 2023, fireworks and laser shows were seen across the United Arab Emirates, including at the Burj Khalifa, which aimed to hold the biggest laser display of all time.

But the aerial illuminations aren’t over yet. The city is taking its festive spectacles to a whole new level with a light show featuring more than 500 drones.

Based in the UK and Singapore, Skymagic specializes in drone-based light shows that have lit up the skies from Zurich, Switzerland, to Sydney, Australia, and even featured at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

“We think of the sky as the biggest canvas that there is in order to tell our stories, so the technology is very much driven by that,” Ollie Howitt, a senior creative at Skymagic, told CNN.

Thinking of traveling to Dubai on vacation? Here are just few of the attractions on offer. You could <strong>go on a round trip on Ain Dubai </strong>--<strong> </strong>the world's tallest Ferris wheel at <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/ain-dubai-worlds-largest-observation-wheel/index.html" target="_blank">250 meters</a> (820 feet) high. Opened in October 2021, Ain Dubai is offering a range of tickets, including shared or private cabins, along with "social cabins" where drinks are served on the roughly 40-minute journey. Prices start at <a href="https://www.aindubai.com/en/observation-cabins" target="_blank" target="_blank">130 AED </a>($36).
Thinking of traveling to Dubai on vacation? Here are just few of the attractions on offer. You could go on a round trip on Ain Dubai -- the world's tallest Ferris wheel at 250 meters (820 feet) high. Opened in October 2021, Ain Dubai is offering a range of tickets, including shared or private cabins, along with "social cabins" where drinks are served on the roughly 40-minute journey. Prices start at 130 AED ($36).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Marvel at the Museum of the Future -- </strong>Residents watched the intricately decorated Museum of the Future take shape on the side of Sheikh Zayed Road for quite some time before it opened in 2022. Its squashed donut shape is constructed of nearly <a href="https://www.museum-of-future-tickets.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">2,400 fiberglass and stainless steel panels</a>, adorned with Arabic calligraphy.
Marvel at the Museum of the Future -- Residents watched the intricately decorated Museum of the Future take shape on the side of Sheikh Zayed Road for quite some time before it opened in 2022. Its squashed donut shape is constructed of nearly 2,400 fiberglass and stainless steel panels, adorned with Arabic calligraphy.
Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Plunge into the world's deepest pool -- </strong>Deep Dive Dubai proves that the city of skyscrapers can build down as well as up. Home to the world's deepest dive pool, a staggering 60 meters (196 feet) in depth and holding <a href="http://cnn.com/travel/article/deep-dive-dubai-worlds-deepest-dive-pool/index.html" target="_blank">14 million liters of water</a>, it is at least four times as big as any other in the world. Beneath the surface are artificial wrecks and ruins waiting to be explored. The facility offers snorkeling, SCUBA and freedive lessons and sessions. Prices start at <a href="https://deepdivedubai.com/discover/" target="_blank" target="_blank">400 AED</a> ($110).
Plunge into the world's deepest pool -- Deep Dive Dubai proves that the city of skyscrapers can build down as well as up. Home to the world's deepest dive pool, a staggering 60 meters (196 feet) in depth and holding 14 million liters of water, it is at least four times as big as any other in the world. Beneath the surface are artificial wrecks and ruins waiting to be explored. The facility offers snorkeling, SCUBA and freedive lessons and sessions. Prices start at 400 AED ($110).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Step inside a Van Gogh -- </strong>Inside Dubai Mall is a real showstopper of an exhibition. Digital art center <a href="https://www.infinitylumieres.com/exhibitions/van-gogh/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Infinity des Lumières</a> hosts a show projecting paintings by Van Gogh on a vast and immersive scale. See works including "Sunflowers" and "The Potato Eaters" as you've never seen them before and gain a fresh perspective on the Dutch Impressionist's work. Adult tickets <a href="https://www.infinitylumieres.com/plan-your-visit/" target="_blank" target="_blank">125 AED</a> ($35).
Step inside a Van Gogh -- Inside Dubai Mall is a real showstopper of an exhibition. Digital art center Infinity des Lumières hosts a show projecting paintings by Van Gogh on a vast and immersive scale. See works including "Sunflowers" and "The Potato Eaters" as you've never seen them before and gain a fresh perspective on the Dutch Impressionist's work. Adult tickets 125 AED ($35).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Go old school in Al Fahidi --</strong> Dubai's historical district Al Fahidi is the place to go if you want a glimpse of what the city was like before all the steel and glass -- in fact, before it was a city. There are dozens of traditional buildings, including wind towers, a form of ancient air conditioning. Take a tour at the winding streets and drop into <a href="https://www.visitdubai.com/en/places-to-visit/al-fahidi-historical-neighbourhood" target="_blank" target="_blank">Calligraphy House</a> and the <a href="https://www.visitdubai.com/en/places-to-visit/al-fahidi-historical-neighbourhood" target="_blank" target="_blank">Coin Museum</a> on the way.
Go old school in Al Fahidi -- Dubai's historical district Al Fahidi is the place to go if you want a glimpse of what the city was like before all the steel and glass -- in fact, before it was a city. There are dozens of traditional buildings, including wind towers, a form of ancient air conditioning. Take a tour at the winding streets and drop into Calligraphy House and the Coin Museum on the way.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Have afternoon tea on the QEII --</strong> The Queen Elizabeth II, one of the great ocean liners, has been open for business in Dubai since <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/qe2-floating-hotel-dubai/index.html" target="_blank">2018</a>, when it received a new lease of life as a static hotel, restaurant and events space. Visitors can soak up the ship's distinctly period charms and hit the deck for a spot of afternoon tea from 15:00-17:30. Prices start at 145 AED ($40) (no shorts or flip-flops, thank you very much).<br />
Have afternoon tea on the QEII -- The Queen Elizabeth II, one of the great ocean liners, has been open for business in Dubai since 2018, when it received a new lease of life as a static hotel, restaurant and events space. Visitors can soak up the ship's distinctly period charms and hit the deck for a spot of afternoon tea from 15:00-17:30. Prices start at 145 AED ($40) (no shorts or flip-flops, thank you very much).
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Look down from the world's highest infinity pool -- </strong><a href="http://cnn.com/travel/article/dubai-infinity-pool-highest/index.html" target="_blank">Address Beach Resort</a> is the place to be if you want to cool off with one of Dubai's best views. Nearly 1,000 feet (294 meters) up, the infinity pool is nearly twice the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but a mere 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep. There is a catch, however: the pool is only open to hotel guests 21 years old and over.
Look down from the world's highest infinity pool -- Address Beach Resort is the place to be if you want to cool off with one of Dubai's best views. Nearly 1,000 feet (294 meters) up, the infinity pool is nearly twice the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but a mere 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep. There is a catch, however: the pool is only open to hotel guests 21 years old and over.
Courtesy Address Hotel + Resorts
<strong>Get out of town with a trip to Hatta -- </strong>Dubai's rocky exclave to the east is a hotspot for outdoor sports. The Hajar Mountains are perfect for bikes (both road and mountain), while the lake formed by the Hatta Dam is popular with kayakers and canoeists. Many visitors go for a day trip, but if you want to stay, a range of options, from camping to glamping to lodges and the <a href="https://www.visithatta.com/en/stay" target="_blank" target="_blank">Ja Hatta Fort Hotel</a> mountain resort have you covered.
Get out of town with a trip to Hatta -- Dubai's rocky exclave to the east is a hotspot for outdoor sports. The Hajar Mountains are perfect for bikes (both road and mountain), while the lake formed by the Hatta Dam is popular with kayakers and canoeists. Many visitors go for a day trip, but if you want to stay, a range of options, from camping to glamping to lodges and the Ja Hatta Fort Hotel mountain resort have you covered.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Trot off to the races -- </strong>Situated 10 minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre, <a href="https://www.dubairacingclub.com/index.php/visit-us" target="_blank" target="_blank">Meydan Racecourse </a>is the home of horseracing in the city. Racing kicks off in November and takes place on either Thursdays or Saturdays (some weeks both), culminating in the Dubai World Cup, the emirate's blue ribbon event, on <a href="https://www.dubairacingclub.com/event-calendar/season" target="_blank" target="_blank">March 26</a>.
Trot off to the races -- Situated 10 minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre, Meydan Racecourse is the home of horseracing in the city. Racing kicks off in November and takes place on either Thursdays or Saturdays (some weeks both), culminating in the Dubai World Cup, the emirate's blue ribbon event, on March 26.
Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe
<strong>See a view as pretty as a picture from Dubai Frame -- </strong>With a golden design and proportions reflecting the <a href="https://www.thedubaiframe.com/experience.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">golden ratio</a>, Dubai Frame is also a golden opportunity to see a lot of the city in one go. It contains exhibitions including 3D projections of old Dubai, before taking visitors to the top for 360-degree views, before descending to another exhibition imagining Dubai in 50 years' time. Open 09:00-21:00 every day (sunset is a popular time). Prices from <a href="https://www.thedubaiframe.com/tickets.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">50 AED</a> ($14).
See a view as pretty as a picture from Dubai Frame -- With a golden design and proportions reflecting the golden ratio, Dubai Frame is also a golden opportunity to see a lot of the city in one go. It contains exhibitions including 3D projections of old Dubai, before taking visitors to the top for 360-degree views, before descending to another exhibition imagining Dubai in 50 years' time. Open 09:00-21:00 every day (sunset is a popular time). Prices from 50 AED ($14).
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Sleep (or eat) with the fishes at Atlantis, The Palm -- </strong>Out on the artificial archipelago the <a href="https://edition.preview.cnn.com/preview/workspace-nemtutton/gallery_73C719B2-615F-614F-7EA9-BBCE1E7ED079?type=gallery&storytype=none&section=travel" target="_blank">Palm Jumeirah</a> is iconic hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm. The hotel's <a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/rooms-and-suites/signature-suites/underwater-suite" target="_blank" target="_blank">Underwater Suite</a> has floor to ceiling windows into its giant aquarium. Evening diners can visit <a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/ossiano" target="_blank" target="_blank">Ossiano</a>, the hotel's restaurant with underwater views (would it be insensitive to order the fish?). If you'd just like a tour, it's open between 10:00-21:00 (<a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/atlantis-aquaventure/lost-chambers-aquarium" target="_blank" target="_blank">book tickets online</a>).
Sleep (or eat) with the fishes at Atlantis, The Palm -- Out on the artificial archipelago the Palm Jumeirah is iconic hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm. The hotel's Underwater Suite has floor to ceiling windows into its giant aquarium. Evening diners can visit Ossiano, the hotel's restaurant with underwater views (would it be insensitive to order the fish?). If you'd just like a tour, it's open between 10:00-21:00 (book tickets online).
2021 Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
<strong>Escape the city without leaving it at Ras al-Khor -- </strong>The only desert wetland in Dubai, Ras al-Khor covers around <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/dubai-firm-makes-desert-bloom/index.html" target="_blank">620 hectares</a> on the banks of Dubai Creek. A peaceful idyll a stone's throw from the hubbub, the wetland is home to <a href="https://www.dm.gov.ae/discover-dubai/ras-al-khor/about-rawks/" target="_blank" target="_blank">450 animal species</a> including 180 types of bird, such as the greater spotted eagle, kingfishers and, in winter, thousands of <a href="https://www.dm.gov.ae/discover-dubai/ras-al-khor/star-fauna/" target="_blank" target="_blank">flamingos</a>. Open 07:30-17:30 between October and March.<br />
Escape the city without leaving it at Ras al-Khor -- The only desert wetland in Dubai, Ras al-Khor covers around 620 hectares on the banks of Dubai Creek. A peaceful idyll a stone's throw from the hubbub, the wetland is home to 450 animal species including 180 types of bird, such as the greater spotted eagle, kingfishers and, in winter, thousands of flamingos. Open 07:30-17:30 between October and March.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Dress up for a night at the opera -- </strong>Despite the name, Dubai Opera is a broad church, and within its sweeping curves you can watch <a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/" target="_blank" target="_blank">all manner of live performances</a>. There's opera, but also live stand up, ballet, musicals and stage plays, all between now and the end of the Expo (<a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/covid19/" target="_blank" target="_blank">some performances require proof of vaccination for ticket holders</a>). If you want to learn more about the building, book a tour for <a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/dubai-opera-tour/" target="_blank" target="_blank">75 AED</a> ($20).
Dress up for a night at the opera -- Despite the name, Dubai Opera is a broad church, and within its sweeping curves you can watch all manner of live performances. There's opera, but also live stand up, ballet, musicals and stage plays, all between now and the end of the Expo (some performances require proof of vaccination for ticket holders). If you want to learn more about the building, book a tour for 75 AED ($20).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Look down on the clouds from the Burj Khalifa -- </strong>The Burj Khalifa has been the world's tallest building for over a decade, and it's still well worth a visit to the observation deck for a unique perspective on the city. The package "<a href="https://www.burjkhalifa.ae/en/observation-decks/at-the-top-sky/" target="_blank" target="_blank">At the Top, Burj Khalifa Sky</a>" includes entry to the outdoor terrace and lounge on the 148th level -- 555 meters (1,821 feet) high -- offering dizzying views, while the <a href="https://www.burjkhalifa.ae/en/observation-decks/at-the-top/" target="_blank" target="_blank">125th level</a> has a 360-degree observation deck. Prices from <a href="https://tickets.atthetop.ae/atthetop/en-us/booktickets/index/2?_ga=2.53625006.768712612.1631530995-1821856058.1630942755" target="_blank" target="_blank">379 AED</a> ($104).
Look down on the clouds from the Burj Khalifa -- The Burj Khalifa has been the world's tallest building for over a decade, and it's still well worth a visit to the observation deck for a unique perspective on the city. The package "At the Top, Burj Khalifa Sky" includes entry to the outdoor terrace and lounge on the 148th level -- 555 meters (1,821 feet) high -- offering dizzying views, while the 125th level has a 360-degree observation deck. Prices from 379 AED ($104).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
What to do when you're visiting Dubai

The company is in Dubai coordinating two nightly shows which run from December 15 to January 29, at Bluewaters Island, near the Dubai Marina.

Both shows, which last around five minutes, feature 3D animations and are focused on the theme of Dubai. The first follows a day in the life of a tourist, starting off with images representing Dubai International Airport, which then merge into animations of the city’s iconic sites. The second show gives viewers a sense of Dubai as an innovation hub, featuring a robot that goes on a journey to explore the city in the future.

It’s estimated that over half a million spectators will watch the drones light up the Dubai sky throughout the festive season. Suhail Maitreya, a project manager for the show, says coordinating such a large live event takes months of preparations.

“We start planning as early as July, so about six months in advance,” said Maitreya, “We get on the site about 10 days before the first show and we run tests every night in advance. We start with flying one drone, going to five, going into 20. Finally, about three days before the first show, the entire fleet of 500-plus drones go up in the air and we start seeing the show coming together.”

Sustainable displays

Skymagic says the drones are much smaller than delivery drones, weighing between 200 and 500 grams. “Our newest fleet is a lot more wind resistant and rain resistant to how it has been in the past, which makes it very good in terms of weather conditions … (which is) always something that you need to consider when putting on a drone show,” says Howitt.

Drones could also be a greener alternative to fireworks, which can release toxic metal particles into the air and can cause adverse health effects as well as environmental damage.

“The key benefit is that it has no residue. It is completely sustainable,” says Maitreya. “I think going forward, more and more cities across the world will be using drones instead of fireworks.”