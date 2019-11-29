The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is all lit up for the holidays

(CNN) — Deck the bridge with lights a plenty, fa la la la la, la la la la!

The bridge, which sits 140 feet over the mountain town, has been transformed into a tunnel of multicolored lights and gives visitors a bird's eye view of other seasonal decorations below.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Not a fan of heights? Don't worry -- as long as you are okay with a decently steep gondola ride -- you can still enjoy the holiday cheer from the vantage point of the SkyDeck, complete with a fire pit.

If you do walk the entire 680-foot length of the bridge, be sure to enjoy the glow of the festive decor on the glass center where you can look into the forest below.