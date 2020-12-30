Travel to Singapore during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 30.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Singapore, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Singapore has done a superb job of minimizing Covid-19. Its lockdown measures ended in June and it has since implemented strict controls to limit the spread of the virus. Most foreign travelers are not permitted entry.

What's on offer

The quintessential modern Asian city, Singapore's glittering skyscrapers and waterside setting make it easy to love. Throw in some of the world's best street food, served in its ubiquitous hawker centers, and the lush rainforest of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and the city state has more than enough to satisfy fascinated tourists.

Who can go

Currently, entry is largely limited to Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Short term tourist visits from Australia, Brunei, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam are now allowed, subject to securing an Air Travel Pass and taking a PCR test on arrival. Business travelers from these countries, as well as Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea can also enter under the Reciprocal Green Lane scheme, but are subject to tight restrictions.

What are the restrictions?

Singapore nationals and permanent residents are allowed to enter, but must have proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure and spend 14 days in quarantine after being served a stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival. This can be undertaken in a dedicated SHN facility, or at their place of residence. However, those who opt for the latter must wear an electronic monitoring device for 14 days and will be subject to checks, including random visits, calls and text messages. Details including ID card or passport number must be shared in order to confirm identity. A further PCR test must be taken and come back negative before being allowed out into the community.

Those traveling from countries with an Air Travel Pass agreement must apply for entry here between seven and 30 days before departure and submit health details and all travel movements over the previous 14 days via a SGArrivalCard. They must also download the Trace Together app to their mobile device and pay for an on-arrival PCR test, at a cost of SGD$196 (US $148). This applies to all travelers aged six and over. Passengers must also secure non-residential accommodation for 48 hours while awaiting their results.

Business travelers using the Reciprocal Green Lane and working for Singapore-based companies are subject to the same rules and must be staying at a non-residential address. They must also give authorities an itinerary for the entire length of their stay.

A planned travel bubble with Hong Kong has been deferred.

What's the Covid situation?

Covid has been largely suppressed in the community. Singapore has had 58,542 cases and just 29 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. New cases are largely confined to quarantine facilities.

What can visitors expect?

Shops, bars and restaurants are open, but all visits must be registered either through the Singapore government's Safe Entry and Trace Together apps or by using a Trace Together token, which are available from community centers. Alcohol is not available in restaurants after 10.30 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times when in public, except by those under six. There are exemptions for eating and exercising.

Useful links