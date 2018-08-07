Best beaches in the Seychelles

Brimming with sparkling waters, powdery sands and lush jungle landscapes, every "anse" (Creole for "bay") on this 115-island nation is postcard picture worthy, which makes differentiating the best from the rest no easy feat.

Whether you're eyeing the African archipelago for a honeymoon, a family getaway, diving trip or some solo fun in the sun, we've rounded up nine of the most stand out beaches in the Seychelles.

Anse Source d'Argent

Anse Source d'Argent has been used in Hollywood movies including "Cast Away" starring Tom Hanks Courtesy SeyVillas

If this slice of Indian Ocean idyll looks familiar, it's with good reason.

Not only is Anse Source d'Argent one of the most photographed beaches in the world, it's also been the backdrop of Hollywood films such as Tom Hanks' "Cast Away" and "Crusoe."

The beach remains La Digue Island's most popular, its reef-sheltered water and otherworldly granite boulders have proving too alluring to pass up.

Families with small children and novice swimmers will feel at ease with its knee-high water depths, and one can spot tropical fish and turtles without the need to swim or snorkel.

This paradise, however, comes with a cost. The beach can only be accessed through privately-owned plantation L'Union Estate , with an entrance fee of 100 rupees, or around $7.40.

Anse Intendance

Anse Intendance has stunning palm trees and boulders. Courtesy SeyVillas

Positioned on Mahé's quiet southern coast, Anse Intendance has one of the greenest beach backdrops on the entire island.

Palm trees, climbable boulders and pure white sand lie in its foreground alongside dense vegetation-carpeted hills.

Though it's a public beach, the five-star Banyan Tree , the only resort along Anse Intendance's coastline, is based here, providing a touch of glamor.

As the beach isn't protected by a reef, it is often not safe to swim here. However, surfers will find it to have some of the best waves along the island.

Anse Lazio

Anse Lazio is popular with locals and tourists. Courtesy SeyVillas

Stretching just half a kilometer-long, Anse Lazio is based on Praslin, the Seychelles' second largest island.

The beach is easy to access by car or bus and appeals to locals and tourists alike, but visitors can find smaller coves along the area if seeking further seclusion.

It's positioned in between two forested granitic boulders, with the eastern portion of the beach leading down to a coral-rich underwater life, making it a great spot for snorkelers.

Beau Vallon

Beau Vallon is Mahé Island's longest beach. Courtesy SeyVillas

Mahé Island's longest beach is also the island's most visited thanks to the bevy of restaurants, guest houses and water sports on offer.

Far from secluded, Beau Vallon is usually filled with locals picnicking and playing music under takamaka trees and vendors selling Creole cuisine, drinks and clothing along its crescent-shaped coastline.

Based on Mahé's northwestern tip, its the perfect place to immerse yourself into the local scene.

Honeymoon Beach

If you're feeling romantic, Honeymoon Beach is for you. Courtesy North Island

You'll never have to face the issue of crowds at Honeymoon Beach, which is among the most exclusive beaches on Earth.

It's based on North Island , an 11-villa, $5,000 plus per night private island where even guests -- former boarders have included royal honeymooners the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Clooneys -- must book in order to gain access to the sliver of paradise.

Well-heeled couples and newlyweds tend to enjoy their private time here with a Champagne picnic while enjoying the show-stopping view of mountainous Silhouette Island (the Seychelles' third largest granitic island) in the near distance.

Anse Georgette

Anse Georgette has fantastic snorkeling opportunities. Courtesy SeyVillas

A strong rival to Anse Lazio for Praslin's "most beautiful beach" title, Anse Georgette is a small but sensational stretch of sand on the island's extreme northwest.

The beach is situated on the grounds of the five-star Constance Lemuria Resort , so non-guests must plan ahead and arrange access through the resort, or arrive by boat.

Those that do make it here will be rewarded with magnificent snorkeling opportunities and powder-white sands, bordered by foliage and softly-sculpted granite boulders.

During sunset hours, the sun and sky put on quite the light show along an outstretched horizon.

Anse Louis

Anse Louis is almost completely hidden. Courtesy SeyVillas

This tiny, almost hidden bay is perfect those who want the Mahé beach experience without the crowds.

Anse Louis is easy to identify amongst the many compact beaches on the island due to a formidable, forested cliff made of dark brown granite.

A portion of its coastline is shared by the ultra-private MAIA Luxury Spa and Resort (the scattered collection of Balinese-style villas atop a hill are hard to miss,) but visitors are able to enjoy full access to Anse Louis' stretches of sand... if they can find it that is.

Petite Anse

La Petite Anse has one of the best views on the island. Courtesy Four Seasons

Mahé's Petite Anse has one of the best views on the island, facing northward towards coastline-hugging islands and the mainland's verdant peaks.

The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles resort runs along the entire span of this captivating cove, but like all beaches on Mahé, the Petite Anse remains open to the public. However, visitors must inform the front gate to be escorted to the beach

For the perfect Seychellois sundowner, order a beverage and/or snack from the resort's bar/restaurant and take in front-and-center sunset views over a glistening Indian Ocean.

Anse Cocos

Anse Cocos is only accessible by foot. Courtesy SeyVillas

La Digue's Anse Cocos is most suited to travelers who don't mind combining a bit of hiking with their day at the beach.

While getting to it involves a 30-minute walk from Grand Anse, visitors get to experience a similar scene to Anse Source D'Argent's surreal, curvy chunks of granite and clear waters -- only without the crowds.