Sexy trash cans? This Swedish city is taking a risqué approach to garbage

(CNN) — The Swedish city of Malmö is taking dirty talk to a whole new level in its latest effort to clean up the streets.

By installing talking garbage cans that dish out racy audio messages after being fed trash, authorities are hoping for an increase in rubbish being deposited.

Pedestrians that drop trash into one of two bins on the city's Davidshallsbron bridge are rewarded with extremely positive feedback from a sultry female voice, who offers a range of responses.

"Oh, right there, yes!", "Come back soon and do that again!" and "Mmm, a bit more to the left next time," feature among the programmed messages.

While the seductive approach is a fresh tactic, trash cans with voices are not a new addition to Sweden's third-largest city. In 2017, the city council bought 18 talking cans, though today only two can still speak, according to CNN affiliate Expressen

During the pandemic, they thanked depositors for adhering to social distancing regulations, but a new era calls for a new method, the city road department's section chief believes.

"The sentences are part of the campaign's intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering," said Marie Persson, according to The Local , quoting Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan

"So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish...yes, just like that."

Related content How one eco-project in Malmo changed the future of industrial wastelands