Selfie violence and illegal bathing at Rome's Trevi Fountain

(CNN) — The quest for the perfect Instagram is a pursuit many of us are familiar with -- but hopefully you wouldn't take it as far as these selfie-takers.

Last week, two tourists in Italy both tried to snap a selfie in front of Rome 's Trevi Fountain at the same time.

They confronted one another -- first verbally, but then the interaction became physical, before disintegrating into an eight-person brawl as their family members joined in the fight.

Police intervened and the tourists were reported for violence. The local police posted about the incident on Facebook.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police said that two Canadian tourists had been fined 450 euros ($513) each for bathing in the fountain -- another strict no-no, despite the iconic scene from Federico Fellini's 1960 movie "La Dolce Vita."

Jostling tourists

The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome's most famous attractions.

The Trevi Fountain is one of the world's most recognizable attractions and its position as one of Rome's most popular spots means the area in front of it is often overcrowded and full of jostling tourists.

The baroque water structure opened in 1762 and has a starring role in classic movies including "Three Coins in the Fountain," and "Roman Holiday," starring Audrey Hepburn.

The fountain is busy night and day.

Tradition dictates that if they desire to return to Rome one day, visitors should throw a coin over the left shoulder into the water,

Italian newspaper La Republicca reports that government officials were already considering trying to control the flow of tourists visiting the fountain by directing tourists to pass by the fountain single file, without stopping. This was trialled last summer on a temporary basis.

Last week's violence might prompt lawmakers to make this extreme option more permanent.

The problem of overtourism

Balancing tourism and overcrowding is a difficult act. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Rome isn't the only Italian city balancing being a livable city with its status as a must-visit tourist destination. Earlier in 2018, Venice tried separating tourists and locals over the busy May Day weekend . Pedestrian traffic was policed in an attempt to avoid overcrowding.

Vacationer Faye Richards visited Venice that weekend and told CNN Travel crowds went hand-in-hand with the experience:

"In the center [the crowding] was really bad," she said. "Especially on super-narrow streets you had to walk so slow behind everyone."

