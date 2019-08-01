Baltimore airport officials find another rocket launcher, the second this week

(CNN) — Finding one rocket launcher in someone's luggage is unusual for security officials, but two in one week is unheard-of.

Early Friday, agents at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found their second device of the week, according to the Maryland fire marshal, who said it was "empty of any explosive hazard and was inspected by the U.S. military for safety."

An Air Force sergeant brought it back as a military souvenir, just the another launcher found in luggage at the airport on Monday.

Even though the rocket launcher wasn't found to be dangerous, it was not allowed on the servicemember's flight home. The fire marshal's bomb squad is holding on to the device until it can be safely returned to the owner.

The Transportation Security Administration has not responded to requests for comment.

On Monday, a servicemember traveling home to Jacksonville, Texas, had to turn over his missile launcher souvenir from Kuwait before catching his flight home.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein joked on Twitter that "Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!"