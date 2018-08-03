Seattle's Space Needle gets see-through floor

(CNN) — The Space Needle, a defining landmark of Seattle's skyline since 1962, has been undergoing a $100 million renovation.

On August 3, it unveiled its latest addition: the world's first and only revolving glass floor, known as "The Loupe."

Standing 500 feet -- or 50 stories -- above street level, the observation deck's new see-through floor offers 360-degree views over the largest city in the Pacific Northwest of the United States

The floor is powered by 12 motors and, as reassurance to the faint-hearted, is constructed of 10 layers of tightly bonded glass.

More than a million guests already pass through the Space Needle annually, with the new attraction sure to bring in a fresh rush of thrill-seekers.

Fifty-six years after the Needle was built for the 1962 World Fair, the futuristic structure's even more futuristic facelift is taking place under the guidance of Olson Kundig -- with the original architect's blessing.

Walls, barriers and entire floors have been replaced by clear structural glass to expand views.