World's 10 most scenic airport approaches for 2018

Francesca Street, CNNPublished 11th April 2018
(CNN) — The rocky coast of Donegal, Ireland played a starring role in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when none other than the Millennium Falcon landed on the county's rocky Malin Head -- Ireland's most northerly point.
But whether you're landing a fictional starship or a Boeing 747, Donegal Airport is a spectacular landing strip -- and now it's been crowned the world's most scenic airport approach by PrivateFly, a booking platform for private jet charters.
"Donegal is extraordinarily beautiful and deservedly sits in the top spot this year," says Adam Twidell, CEO of PrivateFly. "Its rugged coastal landscapes were a location for the recent Star Wars movies, and it's not hard to see why."
The top ten also includes the sandy beauty of Barra Airport on the Isle of Barra in Scotland's incredible Outer Hebrides.
"The top ten is an annual bucket list for travel fans, a fascinating mix of global descents to fly in your lifetime. From tiny runways like last year's winner Saba (the world's shortest commercial runway) and Barra in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, to the major cityscapes offered up by London City or Miami International," says Twidell, who is an experienced pilot himself.
A panel of travel experts and aviation fans participated in the annual poll, which received more than 8,500 votes for a total of 112 airports across the globe.
Other highlights include the picture-perfect cityscape afforded by descending into London City airport and the sun-bleached, Mediterranean beauty of Nice Cote d'Azur.
If you want to snap that perfect window seat Instagram, these are the destinations you should be checking out in 2018.

10 most scenic airport landings, according to PrivateFly

1. Donegal Airport, Ireland
2. Barra Airport, Scotland
3. Nice Cote d'Azur, France
4. Queenstown Airport, New Zealand
5. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Saba, Dutch Caribbean
6. Orlando Melbourne Airport, US
7. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada
8. London City Airport, London, UK
9. Princess Juliana International Airport, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, French/Dutch Caribbean
10. Miami International Airport, Miami, Florida, US
