The $350 million carbon fiber superyacht concept with its own port

(CNN) — Devising a superyacht concept that stands out from the rest is no easy feat nowadays, as designers continue to push against the boundaries, with more and more innovative vessel designs.

However, Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio has managed to do just that with their latest project Saturnia.

The 100-meter vessel is designed to be made entirely of dry carbon fiber, making it 50% lighter than other similar sized yachts made from aluminum, iron or steel, according to the design team.

It will also have its own private dockyard on board, allowing tenders measuring up to 1.5 meters to moor inside.

Geometric lines

A rendering of the Saturnia, the latest yacht concept from the Lazzarini Design Studio. Courtesy Lazzarini Design Studio

The designers envision the yacht being powered by a hybrid propulsion consisting of twin diesel engines and a central electronic water jet system, which will produce fewer emissions and result in an estimated top speed of 30 knots.

With room for up to 20 guests, along with 20 crew members, Saturnia, which is fitted with high ceilings and huge sliding windows, is to be split across five different floors and also features a rooftop antenna area.

However, the layout isn't set in stone and the interior can be customized based on the owner's requirements. There's just the small matter of finding a buyer willing to splash out the roughly $350 million required to bring it to life.

As is customary for a superyacht design of this stature, Saturnia is to be equipped with a number of top amenities, including a glass bottom lounge area that offers stunning views of the water below and it will have a top speed of up to 30 knots,

Private harbor

The vessel is to have its very own dockyard on board, which will allow smaller yachts to moor inside. Courtesy Lazzarini Design Studio

But there's no doubt that its dockyard, which can be accessed via two separate openings on each side of the vessel, is its most eye-catching feature.

While the Saturnia concept is still in the early stages of the design process, the project is already generating a lot of interest and the team at Lazzarini are hopeful that a buyer will come on board.

If the concept was to be picked up, it would take around two and a half years to complete, which means we could see the Saturnia become a reality by 2024.

The unveiling of Lazzarini's new concept comes after the design studio revealed a series of nature-inspired designs including the Prodigium, which was notably shaped like a shark.