(CNN) — The stunning Italian island of Sardinia has long been a coveted tourist destination -- thanks to its miles of spotless sandy beaches.

If you visit Sardinia and fall under the island's spell, you might want to take a slice of the isle home with you -- but if you're thinking of pilfering a pocket of the shoreline's golden grains, you should think again.

This week a tourist, Naples-born but resident in the UK, was fined the equivalent of more than $1000 when authorities discovered that the visitor had stolen sand from a beach near the Northern city of Olbia, according to local paper L'Unione Sarda.

Sand thieves are now being warned that they could be fined anywhere from €500 (roughly $580) to €3,000 (roughly $3,482) if they are caught with sand, pebbles or shells taken from Sardinia's beaches.

'Robbed and plundered'

Tourists may not be aware of the severity of their crime when they fill a bottle or plastic bag with sand and take it home.

But in recent years, authorities in Sardinia have cracked down on sand theft and are stressing the consequences of this robbery.

The German Embassy in Rome posted a warning on Facebook to those potentially considering stealing sand, explaining it causes "significant damage."

Beaches have clear signs warning that these offenses will not be tolerated.

Sand thieves are usually spotted at airports, where customs officials can search bags or the sand might get picked up by airport scanners.

A local Facebook page, " Sardegna Rubata e Depredata " -- translated as "Sardinia, robbed and plundered" -- campaigns against the pilfering of Sardinia's beaches.

Locals and authorities are keen to find a balance between encouraging tourism and discouraging theft.

On the Sardininan island of Budelli, La Spiaggia Rosa -- a beautiful beach colored pink thanks to the local microorganisms -- has been cordoned off since the 1990s to protect its blush-colored sand from erosion due to tourism.

Budelli's sole resident, Mauro Morandi -- a former recluse who has become an Internet sensation thanks to his Instagram account which showcases his photographs of the island -- spoke to CNN Travel earlier in 2018 about protecting the islands beaches.

According to Morandi, showing visitors the beauty of the beaches helps protect them.