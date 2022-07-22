DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

Nepali Sherpa breaks his own climbing record

ReutersUpdated 22nd July 2022
An aerial view of snow-capped Himalayan peaks in Nepal on April 19, 2021.
A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 meters (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.
Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 meters is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu.
Related content
The latest 'Everest' is a mountain you've probably never heard of
"He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice," Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director told Reuters. No further details were available.
Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches