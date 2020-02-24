Ancient Roman shrine devoted to Romulus discovered

(CNN) — Visitors to Rome have long enjoyed visiting a host of ancient architectural sites, from the fascinating Coliseum to the grandeur of the Pantheon.

Now, a newly unearthed archaeological discovery offers further insight into the Italian capital's cultural history.

It's long been believed that there could be a heroon, an ancient Roman shrine, dedicated to Romulus, Rome's legendary founder, underneath the site of the Roman Forum, which was the political hub of Rome in days gone by.

Now, an underground chamber has indeed been unearthed, next to the Curia-Comitium complex -- the public meeting space for the senators of ancient Rome. And yes, it is believed to be dedicated to Rome's mythical father.

This underground chamber has been unearthed in Rome, Italy. Courtesy Parco archeologico del Colosseo

Romulus is a figure from Roman mythology, one of two twin brothers raised by a wolf, he is said to have killed his brother Remus during a fight to found the city of Rome.

In a official press conference held in Rome on Friday morning, Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, described the chamber as Romulus' tomb, not his actual burial place. "This place is highly symbolic," she said.

Romulus is the legendary founder and first King of Rome, pictured here in an enscribing from circa 720 BC. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Inside are intriguing treasures including a tuff (a volcanic ash rock) sarcophagus that's about 1.4 meters in length, and what's believed to be an altar.

The sarcophagus is thought to date back to the 6th century BC.

Inside the chamber are treasures including a tuff sarcophagus and what's thought to be an altar. Courtesy Parco archeologico del Colosseo

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi Tweeted about the findings, writing: "Rome always amazes with its treasures" -- and thanking the archaeological team.

Speaking to CNN in Rome, head archaeologist Patrizia Fortini said more research needed to take place: "Let us keep digging," she said.