The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been chosen

(CNN) — The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been selected, and it's coming from Florida ... New York that is.

The famous tree will be coming from the Village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

The tree is the Center's normal Norway Spruce, and was chosen from several submissions. Families send in their trees every year in hopes it will be seen by millions in the heart of New York City.

After the tree is cut on November 7, the Center plants a young tree in its place. Then after the holidays, it donates the chosen tree to the Habitat for Humanity to be used for lumber on their home projects.

The first tree went up in 1931 , during the start of the Great Depression, but ceremonies around the tree became an annual affair in 1933. Then in 1951, the lighting ceremony was broadcast for the first time on national television, bringing the iconic tradition right into the American home.

This year's tree will be displayed in all its Christmas glory starting November 9.