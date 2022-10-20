Ritz-Carlton's $6,400-a-week luxury superyacht cruise has finally set sail

(CNN) — Ritz-Carlton's highly-anticipated superyacht cruise has finally made its debut, three and a half years after its maiden voyage was originally scheduled to begin.

Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts from the famous hotel chain's Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, began a seven-night cruise from Barcelona, Spain to Nice, France on October 15.

The 190-meter vessel, which can accommodate 298 passengers, is made up of 149 suites with a private terrace, as well as floor to ceiling windows, and features an infinity pool, a wine vault, a Ritz-Carlton Spa, a nightclub and its very own "marina."

Rates for a one-week stay start at $6,400 per person for Mediterranean voyages, while Caribbean voyages begin at $5,100 per person, with accommodation options ranging from standard cabins, to two-story "loft-style" apartments, and a sprawling 1,091- square-foot "owner's suite" with a private hot tub.

Hotels at sea

Ritz-Carlton's superyacht cruise has made its debut, beginning its maiden voyage, a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Nice. Christopher Cypert

Those who splash out of these luxury cruises can expect "service at a gold standard" -- the yacht claims one of the highest staff and space to guest ratios at sea -- as well as fine dining experiences, complimentary water sports, and on-board entertainment.

There's also a dedicated on-board children's facility with a jam-packed program for those aged from four to 12.

Evrima, which means discovery in Greek, will sail to a range of destinations throughout the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, as well as Central America and South America, with most cruise durations ranging from seven to 10 nights.

The luxury yacht is to be followed by two others, Ilma and Luminara, currently under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Ritz-Carlton first announced plans to move into the luxury yachting world back in 2017, describing the venture as "a hybrid between luxury cruising and yachting."

"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is revolutionizing the luxury cruising industry, creating an entirely unique category designed for those in search of unmatched getaways, highly curated itineraries, insider access and a level of personalization previously unseen in the space," Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said in a statement.

Future of cruising?

According to Ritz-Carlton, Evrima has one of the highest space ratios in luxury cruising, with 85.2 square feet of space per guest. Christopher Cypert

"Every element of the luxury yachting experience was considered when designing and creating Evrima, and we are excited to deliver unforgettable journeys for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the industry."

All three of the superyachts will be available for private charter. While Ritz-Carlton have not revealed the charter price, it's safe to assume that those who opt to hire the vessels out will need pretty deep pockets.

"We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and usher in an exciting new chapter for this beloved brand," says Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President for Luxury Brands at Marriott International.

The launch of Evrima has been rescheduled several times due to supply chain issues and the global pandemic.